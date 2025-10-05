LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of 'Complete Obliteration' If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished

Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of 'Complete Obliteration' If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished

US President Donald Trump warned Hamas will face “complete obliteration” if it refuses to give up control of Gaza. The US-brokered 20-point ceasefire plan ties hostages’ release to Hamas disarmament and Israeli troop withdrawal.

Trump warns Hamas: Give up Gaza control or face “complete obliteration” (Photo: ANI)
Trump warns Hamas: Give up Gaza control or face “complete obliteration” (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 5, 2025 22:48:01 IST

Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Complete Obliteration’ If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished

US President Donald Trump has issued a strict warning to Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group will face “complete obliteration” if it refuses to give up control of Gaza. Speaking in an interview with CNN that aired Sunday, Trump said he expects to “soon know” whether Hamas is serious about accepting the US-brokered ceasefire plan, which has become a focal point of international attention amid escalating violence in the region.

Trump confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “on board” with ending the bombing in Gaza if Hamas agrees to the terms of the 20-point plan. The plan demands that Hamas return all 48 hostages about 20 of whom Israel believes are still alive disarm, and relinquish governing authority in Gaza. In return, Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and halt its military assault. The framework, however, does not include any pathway toward Palestinian statehood, leaving broader political issues unresolved.

Hamas agreed to three things

Hamas has agreed to three key elements of the deal: the release of all hostages, surrender of governing power, and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. However, the group has pushed back on the disarmament requirement, stating that the remaining points must be discussed with other Palestinian factions as part of a “collective national stance.” Diplomats note that Hamas’s insistence on broader consultation complicates efforts to implement the plan quickly and verify compliance.

Trump described the plan as largely agreed upon, adding that “negotiations are going on right now, will probably take a couple of days, and people are very happy about it.” He emphasized that the plan prioritizes a swift resolution to secure the hostages and end the fighting. US and regional mediators are working closely to address technical details, including logistics for the prisoner exchange and verification of Israeli troop withdrawal.

While the plan has won support from Netanyahu and some international actors, critics warn that conditioning a halt to hostilities on Hamas’s full disarmament and political surrender is fraught with challenges. Humanitarian agencies continue to press for unhindered aid access to Gaza as violence persists. The coming days are expected to determine whether Hamas will comply fully or insist on broader negotiations with other Palestinian leaders, leaving the future of Gaza’s ceasefire uncertain.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 10:48 PM IST
