Home > World > Donald Trump Issues Fresh Tariff Threat Over Digital Tax, Says 'I Put All Countries…'

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump said such measures were “unfair and discriminatory,” targeting US firms like Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon, while sparing Chinese tech giants.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: August 26, 2025 11:11:06 IST

US President Donald Trump has warned that he will impose heavy new tariffs on countries that place digital taxes or other restrictions on American technology companies.

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump said such measures were “unfair and discriminatory,” targeting US firms like Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon, while sparing Chinese tech giants. He argued that these rules are designed to hurt American innovation and give an advantage to foreign competitors.

“Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations are all designed to harm or discriminate against American Technology,” Trump wrote. He added that the US would also place strict export controls on advanced chips if other nations did not remove their taxes.

“I put all Countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I… will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country’s Exports to the U.S.A,” he said.

Trump said America would no longer act as the “piggy bank” or “doormat” of the world, demanding that countries respect US technology companies.

The statement comes shortly after Washington and Brussels issued a joint declaration promising to work together to reduce trade barriers. The US and the EU also agreed not to impose customs duties on digital transmissions, and the bloc confirmed it would not move forward with network usage fees.

Digital taxes have become a key point of tension in global trade talks. Many governments argue that large US tech companies make billions in revenue within their borders but pay very little in taxes locally. Trump, however, sees these policies as discriminatory.

donald trump

