"Don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on": Zelenskyy urges global leaders at UNGA

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): The United Nations General Assembly’s annual General Debate continued into its second day on Wednesday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy closing his brief remarks with a sharp appeal to the UN for action.

Pointing out that many nations in the hall are “at war or just came out of war, or are trying to stop one or openly getting ready for one war,” Zelenskyy said it rests with those before him to decide whether Russia’s aggression in Ukraine will be brought to an end.

“Yesterday, we had a good meeting with President Trump, and I also spoke with many other strong leaders, and together, we can change a lot…. I appreciate the support we are receiving,” he said.

He stressed that while the G7 and G20 play important roles, responsibility ultimately lies with the entire UN membership.

“Yes, much depends on the G7 and G20 but, but in the end, this depends on all of us, on the United Nations. So don’t stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on. Please speak out and condemn it. Please join us in defending life and international law and order. People are waiting for action,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Zelenskyy used his opening remarks to question the relevance of the UN in addressing global crises.

He asked, “What can anyone living through war really expect from the UN or the global system for decades? Just statements and statements.” He pointed to Gaza, Syria, and the Russia-Ukraine conflicts, where the international community had failed to provide adequate support.

The Ukrainian leader underscored that the decisive factor in the war with Russia would be weapons rather than legal frameworks. “If a nation wants peace, it still has to work on weapons. It’s sick, but that’s the reality,” he said. “Not international law, not cooperation. Weapons decide who survives.”

His comments came as Ukraine continued to face obstacles in securing approved military assistance from the United States. Zelenskyy also expressed visible frustration with the structure of the UN Security Council, where Russia holds permanent membership and veto power.

“International law doesn’t work fully, unless you have powerful friends who are truly willing to stand up for it,” he added.

Russia has frequently exercised this veto authority to block resolutions on its war in Ukraine as well as the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. Historically, Moscow and its predecessor, the Soviet Union, have resorted to the veto more often than any other permanent member. (ANI)

