The high-security area of Baghdad’s Green Zone experienced a security breach when a drone attacked the Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel on Monday evening.

The unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the building’s upper section before it fell into the parking lot. The Iraqi civil defense teams confirmed that no casualties occurred after the strike created fires that produced smoke that rose above the diplomatic area.

The incident began when explosions occurred together with emergency sirens in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy, which created urgent worries about the security status of the city’s most heavily fortified zone.

Diplomatic Infrastructure Damage

The Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel suffered diplomatic security protections in Iraq, which constitute an essential infrastructure security violation.

❗️🇮🇷⚔️🇺🇸 – A drone struck the Al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad, impacting an upper floor and triggering an explosion followed by a fire. The hotel, a historic landmark in central Baghdad, houses the European Union delegation to Iraq along with several European diplomatic missions and… pic.twitter.com/aMHFsTZnkG — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) March 16, 2026







The hotel operates as a main international relations center, which functions as the base for the European Union Advisory Mission and contains the Saudi Arabian Embassy. The upper floors sustained physical damage, which resulted in a vehicle crash that revealed weaknesses in protective systems designed for foreign diplomats and business travelers.

Authorities are currently focusing on the forensic recovery of the drone wreckage to determine its origin because the high-profile facility was targeted, which endangers the operational activities of all international missions stationed at the hotel complex.

Baghdad Security Escalation

The aerial strike, which occurred on Monday, demonstrates an increasing security threat to Baghdad because it disrupted operations throughout the Green Zone area.

The timing of the drone impact together with C-RAM defense system activation and U.S. Embassy siren operations has created a situation that requires multiple countermeasures. The hotel projectile caused only material damage, yet its psychological effects on the diplomatic community remain major.

Iraqi security forces have established a perimeter blockade while they maintain high-alert status to defend against potential security breaches. The event demonstrates how urban administrative centers face ongoing difficulties from low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle threats, which become more difficult to defend against during times of regional unrest.

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