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Home > World > Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly

Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly

A drone hit the Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad’s Green Zone, causing fires and vehicle damage but no casualties. Explosions near the U.S. Embassy heightened fears. Authorities investigate the drone’s origin as security for diplomats faces major scrutiny.

Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad’s Green Zone Amid Explosions
Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad’s Green Zone Amid Explosions

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 17, 2026 03:47:08 IST

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Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly

The high-security area of Baghdad’s Green Zone experienced a security breach when a drone attacked the Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel on Monday evening.

The unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the building’s upper section before it fell into the parking lot. The Iraqi civil defense teams confirmed that no casualties occurred after the strike created fires that produced smoke that rose above the diplomatic area.

The incident began when explosions occurred together with emergency sirens in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy, which created urgent worries about the security status of the city’s most heavily fortified zone.

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Diplomatic Infrastructure Damage

The Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel suffered diplomatic security protections in Iraq, which constitute an essential infrastructure security violation.



The hotel operates as a main international relations center, which functions as the base for the European Union Advisory Mission and contains the Saudi Arabian Embassy. The upper floors sustained physical damage, which resulted in a vehicle crash that revealed weaknesses in protective systems designed for foreign diplomats and business travelers.

Authorities are currently focusing on the forensic recovery of the drone wreckage to determine its origin because the high-profile facility was targeted, which endangers the operational activities of all international missions stationed at the hotel complex.

Baghdad Security Escalation

The aerial strike, which occurred on Monday, demonstrates an increasing security threat to Baghdad because it disrupted operations throughout the Green Zone area.

The timing of the drone impact together with C-RAM defense system activation and U.S. Embassy siren operations has created a situation that requires multiple countermeasures. The hotel projectile caused only material damage, yet its psychological effects on the diplomatic community remain major.

Iraqi security forces have established a perimeter blockade while they maintain high-alert status to defend against potential security breaches. The event demonstrates how urban administrative centers face ongoing difficulties from low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle threats, which become more difficult to defend against during times of regional unrest.

Also Read: Kabul Erupts In Chaos: Multiple Explosions Rock City As Residents Report Jets Hovering Over Afghan Capital

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 3:47 AM IST
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Tags: Baghdaddrone attackGreen ZoneRoyal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel

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Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly

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Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly

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Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly
Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly
Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly
Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel In Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly

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