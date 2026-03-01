The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) of the government of the United Arab Emirates has declared that it will cover the cost of the extended stay of tourists in the city following the constant interruptions in the region travel.

How Is The UAE Rolling Out Aid For Stranded Tourists As Explosions Rattle Dubai, Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Strikes On Iran?

The move is reported by CNN, since thousands of visitors are not able to get home at the right time due to the airspace closures and flight cancellations which brings a point of uncertainty and logistical problems to both the travelers and hospitality providers. The DCT in a formal letter to hotels in Abu Dhabi asked the accommodation providers to extend the stay of those guests whose check out dates had elapsed until the resumption of travel. The letter particularly mentioned those guests who are not able to travel due to reasons that they could not control, and that the government would cover the extra costs of the extra stay period. This is to avoid the risk of forcing tourists to leave their rooms in the midst of an unsettled situation of travel.

You are hereby invited to increase their time of stay till they can leave. The DCT Abu Dhabi will cover the extended stay cost, the letter wrote. The hotel operators were assured that the reimbursement would be done within official channels which would relieve the worries of financial losses and assist to calm and get order in the region which was experiencing a lot of tension.

UAE Rolling Out Aid For Stranded Tourists As Explosions Rattle Dubai, Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

The project is indicative of a larger initiative on the part of the UAE government to focus on the safety, comfort, and well being of international visitors throughout the crisis. Authorities are trying to bring in non residential costs by assisting in the accommodation bill to avoid panic among tourists and preserve the image of the country as a friendly and safe destination. The action has been largely considered as an action to counter the dynamic nature of the task at hand as Abu Dhabi has demonstrated its readiness to assist the stranded visitors up to a time when the normal operation of the traveling industry can safely be returned to the normalcy.

Also Read: ‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’