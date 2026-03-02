Dubai And Abu Dhabi Airports Resume Operations As UAE Launches ‘Special Flights’ To Clear Stranded Travelers After Three-Day Suspension Amid Regional Tensions

UAE Air Travel: Resumes Touchdown Time After Turbulence- ‘Special Flight’

The UAE has lifted its three-day flight suspension to restart operations across its national airspace. Airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will resume limited operations tonight as they begin receiving their first flights. The aviation industry is gradually returning to normal, operating at reduced capacity, including major flight routes. Travelers are advised to verify their flight information before heading to the airport.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) will begin operations of its special flights program through all national airports, which will assist in transporting thousands of stranded travelers who became stuck because of recent regional conflicts. The flights operate to remove passenger backlogs that developed during airspace shutdowns and operational interruptions: backlogged travelers will then proceed to their intended destinations. The program represents a larger strategy through which UAE authorities aim to resume regular flight services while they continue to protect passenger safety. Passengers should verify their flight details with their airlines before departing for the airport.

Select Flights Has Resumed From Monday Evening

UAE authorities and airlines have declared partial flight operations after regional tensions caused several days of airport disruptions, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. While operations remain limited, this marks the first step toward restoring normal air travel across the region. Airport services will operate at reduced capacity, so travelers must verify their flight times and bookings before arriving at the airport.

Key airline updates include:

Flydubai: Operating a limited number of flights. Passengers should verify flight status online before traveling.

Emirates: Resuming a small number of flights, prioritizing passengers with existing bookings . Most other operations remain suspended until further notice.



This measured restart aims to gradually clear backlogs and ensure passenger safety, while authorities closely monitor the situation before fully reopening airspace.

Air India Express Resumes Muscat Services

Flights to and from Muscat will resume March 3, serving Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli.

Operations to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE remain suspended until March 3, 23:59 IST.

Passenger Advisory And Support Measures

Travelers should avoid visiting airports until they receive clear confirmation and detailed flight information from their respective airlines. This measure helps prevent additional congestion while ensuring passenger safety during the gradual restoration of services.

The UAE government, together with airport authorities, has arranged temporary accommodations that include meals and transportation to assist passengers affected by travel disruptions.

Airlines such as Emirates and Etihad are offering affected passengers full refunds or complimentary flight changes, giving travelers the flexibility to choose between these options until operations return to normal. Passengers are advised to stay updated via official airline channels.

Key Airports Status

Dubai Operations (DXB & DWC):

Limited flights resumed Monday evening.

Minor damage reported during retaliatory attacks.

Abu Dhabi Operations (AUH):

Limited resumption focused on clearing transit passengers and repatriation.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

