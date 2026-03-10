Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Dubai’s luxury hotels are facing sharply reduced occupancy, dropping to around 20%, as regional tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict keep tourists away. Room rates have plummeted nearly 50%, with resorts offering aggressive 'stay and dine' deals to attract cautious travelers.

AI Generated Image
AI Generated Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 10, 2026 16:28:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Hotel rates in Dubai are dropping drastically due to the current tensions in the Middle East that still impact the travel demand. Although partial flights were carried out last week, the uncertainty in the regional conflict has continued to keep away most tourists and hotels have been forced to deal with vacant rooms.

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

According to industry experts, occupancy rates plummeted to approximately 20 percent last week and estimates of the occupancy rates in the forthcoming week indicate that it might start falling into the single digit figures. A hotelier based in one of the luxury hotels in Dubai stated that the market is experiencing an unprecedented slowdown and recovery could take a long time before travelers are ready to visit the region.

The fall in demand has compelled the hotels to reduce their room prices by a large margin. It is reported by industry sources that the average daily rates have reduced by almost half week-on-week. Other resorts have come up with promos of the aggressive kind to entice tourists. As an example, the luxury rooms in FIVE Palm Jumeirah are being sold at AED 349 per person in a stay and dine package in which the total room price can be redeemed on food, drinks and spa. The rooms in the property are usually more than AED 1,000 per night. There are also steep discounts being reflected in the travel portals on some of the hotels. Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers will have its rooms available at approximately ₹7,219 without taxes and Shangri La Dubai will have its rooms at approximately 13738 without taxes. The same level of price decreases could be observed in Taj Dubai, Lemon Tree Hotel Jumeirah, and Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, which means that the market is generally soft.

You Might Be Interested In

Dubai Hotel Prices

According to industry experts, the month of February is usually a very good month in terms of the hospitality industry in the city of Dubai, but this year has been different. Revenue per available room, according to Manav Thadani, the founder chairman of Hotelivate, was down by up to 25% on some days in the second half of February compared with previous years and this amounts to an overall decline of approximately 3 to 4 percent in the month. Analysts point out that the same affects Indian hotel chains less even in the face of the downturn since their representation in Dubai is disproportionately low. Nandivardhan Jain, MD and CEO of NOESIS Hotel Advisors said that there are less than 1,000 rooms in Dubai under Indian brands and that most of the companies are exposed to management fees and incentive fees but not ownership.

Also Read: What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 4:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dubai airport newsDubai Hotel PricesDubai Hotel Prices nowDubai Hotel Prices todaydubai iran israel warDubai luxurydubai newsDubai news todayhome-hero-pos-13

RELATED News

What Is The BrahMos Missile And Why Does Indonesia Want It? Nation Moves Closer To Major Missile Deal Worth $450 Million With India

‘Our Aspiration Is To Help Iranians Cast Off Tyranny’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Regime Change Is Up To The Citizens Hours After Viral Death Claims

Has Iran Successfully Engineered A Global Energy Crisis? How Strait Of Hormuz Closure Pushed Oil Prices Higher, Pressured Trump To Soften Tone

How Is Cash-Strapped Bangladesh Coping With Oil Prices Amid US-Iran War? India To Send 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel As Fuel Prices Go Past $100 Per Barrel

AED To INR Today Rate Skyrockets as Indian Rupee Falls Past 25 — Why Expats Are Watching the Slide Closely

LATEST NEWS

Big Blow for Arshdeep Singh! ICC Penalises India Pacer After On-Field Fight With Daryl Mitchell— How Much He Has To Shell Out?

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya: Fans Speculate Family Feud After India Lifts T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

Kamal Associates Launches New 2BHK Flat With Terrace Garden in Dwarka Mor

Twinkle Chaudhary Handed Four-Year Ban as AIU Rejects DNA Testing Plea

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in: Check Key Details Here

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here
Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here
Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here
Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

QUICK LINKS