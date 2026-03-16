Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Turns Back To Kochi Mid-Air After Iranian Drone Strike Near Dubai International Airport, UAE Activates Emergency Measures

On Monday, a flight of Emirates heading to Dubai had to halt at Kochi when a major security alert affected the activities at the Dubai International Airport. The officials at the airport affirmed that the plane had aborted half way through the flight, after a security issue had been reported in the area around the airport. Soon after the development, Emirates declared that it was temporarily stopping all the services to and out of Dubai and advised passengers not to come to the airport until further.

Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Turns Back To Kochi Mid-Air

The airline in a statement released online indicated that all their flights were cancelled due to safety reasons and that they would update them further as the situation unfolds. Emirates also apologized to its passengers who were patient and noted that the safety of travellers and members of its crew was its utmost priority.

The hustle came after the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority issued an advisory that requested the temporary grounding of flights at the airport as a precaution. It was said that this was arrived at following a suspected drone strike that set fire in a place near the airport complex, which invited emergency response efforts with stricter aviation security measures. Dubai International Airport is the fastest growing international airport in the world, and the government was fast to reduce the risk of harming both the passengers and airport employees. Emergency teams were also sent to investigate the situation and put the fire under control as the aviation officials checked safety measures and permitted the operations to be resumed.

Iranian Drone Strike Near Dubai International Airport

In the meantime, passengers planning to leave Dubai have also been advised to keep in touch with their respective airlines to get the most recent updates on flight schedules and flight delays. Some flights had to be diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport as an emergency measure. Even the local authorities such as Dubai Police closed some major roads going to the airport temporarily to ease emergency operations, such as Airport Road and Al Garhoud Bridge. People living in some sections of Dubai said they heard a lot of explosions a bit before the announcement of its suspension, and that the witnesses saw flames and smoke coming up around the airport. The authorities indicated that specialised teams are still observing the situation as investigations on the cause of the incident still take place.

Also Read: Dubai International Airport Under Drone Attack By Iran: Massive Fire Erupts, Flights Halted As UAE Activates Emergency Response | Watch Video