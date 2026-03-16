Dubai International Airport Under Drone Attack By Iran: Massive Fire Erupts, Flights Halted As UAE Activates Emergency Response | Watch Video

Dubai International Airport Attacked: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are responding to a fire caused by a drone-related incident near DXB airport, officials said on Monday.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the incident occurred in the vicinity of the airport and involved a fuel tank that was struck during the attack. Emergency teams were immediately deployed to control the blaze.

“Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.

Officials added that civil defence teams were working to bring the situation under control while emergency protocols were activated to ensure public safety.

Are Dubai International Airport Flights Still Scheduled On Time?

Following the incident, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension of flights at the airport as a precautionary measure.

Large fire reported in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport after an Iranian drone attack tonight. pic.twitter.com/XmIvEq2KTu — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 16, 2026

“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” the Dubai Media Office said in another post on X.

Authorities stressed that “all necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2026

Iran Continues To Attack UAE, Dubai International Airport Hit Multiple Times

The incident comes amid escalating tensions across the Gulf region. Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28.

Targets in these attacks have included U.S. diplomatic missions, military bases, critical oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels, and residential and office buildings across the region.

Iran Issues Warning to Residents in Dubai and Doha

Amid the heightened tensions, Iran’s Media Operations Center issued a warning to residents in certain areas of Dubai and Doha, cautioning that further attacks could occur in the coming hours.

The warning was reported by Press TV and followed remarks by Abbas Araghchi, who said Tehran possesses “ample evidence” that US bases in the Middle East were used to carry out attacks on Iran.

Araghchi alleged that missiles were launched from the United Arab Emirates targeting the Kharg Island, which hosts the primary terminal handling Iran’s oil exports.

Iran Alleges US Uses UAE Bases To Launch Attacks

Tehran further claimed that the United States had used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island. However, Iranian authorities did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

The UAE has strongly rejected the accusations. Anwar Gargash, a senior adviser to the UAE president, dismissed the claims made by Iran’s foreign minister.

In a post on X, Gargash described the accusations as part of “a confused policy that has misdirected its aim, lost its compass, and forsaken wisdom.”

“Following the brutal Iranian attack on the UAE, Mr Abbas Araghchi emerges to accuse the UAE of aggression against Iran, as part of a confused policy that has misdirected its aim, lost its compass, and forsaken wisdom,” Gargash wrote.

Also Read: Four US Airbases Hit By Missile, Drone Strikes; Israeli Raids Reported In Southern Lebanon, Chaos Erupts Rapidly