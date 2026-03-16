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Home > World > Four US Airbases Hit By Missile, Drone Strikes; Israeli Raids Reported In Southern Lebanon, Chaos Erupts Rapidly

Four US Airbases Hit By Missile, Drone Strikes; Israeli Raids Reported In Southern Lebanon, Chaos Erupts Rapidly

Iran’s IRGC launched coordinated missile and drone strikes on four US airbases, damaging key military sites. Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes struck southern Lebanon. IDF linked the Michigan synagogue attacker’s brother to Hezbollah, killed in recent Israeli airstrike.

Iran Targets US Bases as Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon
Iran Targets US Bases as Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 16, 2026 03:46:04 IST

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Four US Airbases Hit By Missile, Drone Strikes; Israeli Raids Reported In Southern Lebanon, Chaos Erupts Rapidly

Iran Strikes US Airbases with Missiles and Drones

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its naval forces carried out coordinated missile and drone strikes on four United States airbases at dawn on Sunday (local time), targeting key military infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes focused on command centers, air traffic control towers, and air defence facilities linked to US forces in the region.

“The IRGC Navy at dawn today, in several assault battalions, simultaneously struck four American terrorist airbases with precise and crushing blows,” Al Jazeera reported the IRGC as saying. The statement added that missile and drone units targeted multiple sites associated with US military operations.

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The Iranian force also claimed that satellite imagery showed extensive damage to the targeted bases.

“In recent days, according to published satellite images, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have destroyed more than 80 per cent of the strategic radars, key and vital points of the American terrorist bases,” the IRGC said.

Israeli Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. The agency, cited by Al Jazeera, said Israeli aircraft launched “a series of violent raids” targeting the town of Zibdin in the Nabatieh district on Sunday evening.

Previous strikes were also reported in the southern Lebanese towns of Hanin, Kfar, Aita al-Shaab, and Yater.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that the brother of a man behind the synagogue attack in the United States was a commander in Hezbollah. In a post on X, the Israeli military said intelligence findings linked the brother of the attacker in Michigan to Hezbollah.

The IDF said Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali served as a commander responsible for weapons operations within the Badr Unit, which it said had launched hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilian areas during the war. According to the IDF, Ghazali was killed in an airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force on a Hezbollah military structure last week. It added that intelligence findings show his brother, Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, carried out the synagogue attack in Michigan on Thursday.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Baghdad International Airport Rocked By Rockets Near US Diplomatic Base As Iran War Escalation Sparks Panic Across Region

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 3:45 AM IST
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Tags: drone attackiranIRGCmissile strikeUS airbases

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Four US Airbases Hit By Missile, Drone Strikes; Israeli Raids Reported In Southern Lebanon, Chaos Erupts Rapidly

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Four US Airbases Hit By Missile, Drone Strikes; Israeli Raids Reported In Southern Lebanon, Chaos Erupts Rapidly
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