The air travel within the Middle East is still highly disturbed during the third week of the regional conflict, but the large regional hubs such as Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are still functioning. The airports were confirmed to be open and on flights but schedules were very low and changed at the last moment. Emerging airlines like Emirates and flydubai are operating a limited schedule as they slowly resume flights and Emirates is currently serving over 110 destinations on a reduced network. But passengers are now being encouraged to check their flight status just before traveling and ensure certain connections before traveling to the airport.

Is Dubai International Airport Open Or Closed Today March 15, 2026? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Although the UAE based airlines are operating with limited operations, most of the international airlines are suspending or reducing flights to the region. Air Canada has suspended its Toronto Dubai route at least until May 1 and Virgin Atlantic has deferred its flights to Dubai until the end of the winter. Other airlines such as the European airlines like the British Airways, Lufthansa, KLM and Air France have also stopped servicing in the past few weeks as the security conditions keep on changing. Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Finnair also cancelled flights to Dubai, extending the cancellation to the mid to late March, recommending passengers to request rebooking or refund.

Is Dubai International Airport Open Or Closed Today March 15, 2026? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Carriers in the region and Asia are also changing their operations. Airspace restrictions led to the cancellation of 97 flights by IndiGo in one day, but Air India and Air India express are persisting with various scheduled and special flights in order to keep the connectivity throughout the gulf and India. Other airlines such as Qatar Airways and Air Arabia have also established flexible rebooking and refund policies to assist the affected travellers. UAE airspace is not fully open yet, and planes are operating only along limited routes, even though flights are slowly coming back to some parts of the region, and any disruption is likely to persist for weeks. It is highly recommended that passengers make sure that they confirm their bookings with airlines rather than, before going to the airport.

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