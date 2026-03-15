Is Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Donald Trump’s Chilling Claim Sparks Mystery As Iran’s Supreme Leader Remains Missing From Public Appearance

President Donald Trump of the United States has raised concern in the world by claiming to have heard that the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, is not alive as the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran is ongoing. Trump spoke in an interview and stated that he was hearing that he is not alive, but admitted that the reports were yet to be confirmed. The comment was made when tensions in the Middle East were still rising after a wave of military attacks and reverse threats throughout the region. The statement by Trump was immediately followed by a furor within the social media and it brought back speculations on the health and location of the Iranian leader.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Dead?

This has elicited controversy because Mojtaba Khamenei has not come out since assuming leadership earlier this month. However, he was appointed as the Supreme Leader of Iran after the assassination of his father Ali Khamenei who was shot in an attack during the early stages of the war. Mojtaba Khamenei has not been on camera since he assumed power; therefore, most rumors have been raised regarding his possible injuries or other medical problems due to his statements made using official authorities. It has been reported that he might have been injured in the attacks although some have indicated that his absence might be as a result of security concerns.

Wh e r e Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

The Iranian authorities, however, have responded against these allegations and argue that there is nothing serious with the leadership of the country. False reports of Khamenei dying or being seriously injured have been rejected by government officials as war time rumors. Speculation is still increasing despite the denials as the conflict increases and the world stands around the leadership of the Iranian political leaders. The comments made by Trump have increased the uncertainty even more, making the issue of the condition of Mojtaba Khamenei one of the key discussions in the international press and the diplomatic arena.

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