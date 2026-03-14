UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera

Iran reportedly carried out a drone strike targeting oil storage facilities at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, triggering a massive blaze at the strategic oil terminal, according to reports.

The port, which is considered one of the world’s largest oil storage and bunkering hubs, was reportedly hit by multiple drones.

The incident prompted authorities and operators to respond swiftly as flames erupted at the energy facility.

Oil Loading Operations Suspended At Port of Fujairah

Following the attack, some oil loading operations at the Port of Fujairah were suspended on Saturday morning after the drone strike triggered the fire.

According to a Bloomberg report, the disruption affected activities at the terminal located just outside the Strait of Hormuz in the United Arab Emirates.

According to reports, no injuries were reported in the incident despite the fire at the oil storage facilities.

🚨🇦🇪🇮🇷Multiple drones just slammed into Fujairah oil terminal in the UAE, huge plumes of smoke rising from the facility. Fujairah is one of the world’s biggest oil export points, handling millions of barrels daily outside the Strait of Hormuz.pic.twitter.com/X85sqoi8KL https://t.co/Yb7YuezFj5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 14, 2026

Strategic Importance Of The Port of Fujairah

The Port of Fujairah is located on the Gulf of Oman outside the Strait of Hormuz, making it a strategically important energy hub that allows oil exports to bypass the narrow and volatile maritime chokepoint.

As the largest port on the UAE’s eastern coast and the world’s second-largest bunkering hub, Fujairah plays a critical role in global energy logistics.

The port serves as a major outlet for Gulf oil shipments and helps exporters avoid potential bottlenecks in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most sensitive oil transit routes.

The latest strike follows a similar attack reported in early March.

Iran Hit Fujairah Port After US Strikes On Kharg Island

The reported attack comes after recent United States strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, a pivotal facility for Iranian oil exports.

Iranian officials had warned that any targeting of their energy infrastructure would trigger retaliatory strikes against US-linked facilities across the region.

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