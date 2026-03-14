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Home > World > UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera

UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera

Iran launched a drone strike on oil storage facilities at the Port of Fujairah in the UAE, sparking a massive fire at the strategic energy hub. The attack forced the suspension of some oil loading operations at one of the world’s largest bunkering terminals.

Iran drone strike hits Port of Fujairah oil terminal in UAE, triggering fire and halting operations at key Gulf energy hub. Photo: Gemini.
Iran drone strike hits Port of Fujairah oil terminal in UAE, triggering fire and halting operations at key Gulf energy hub. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 14, 2026 14:53:26 IST

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UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera

Iran reportedly carried out a drone strike targeting oil storage facilities at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, triggering a massive blaze at the strategic oil terminal, according to reports. 

The port, which is considered one of the world’s largest oil storage and bunkering hubs, was reportedly hit by multiple drones.

The incident prompted authorities and operators to respond swiftly as flames erupted at the energy facility.

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Oil Loading Operations Suspended At Port of Fujairah 

Following the attack, some oil loading operations at the Port of Fujairah were suspended on Saturday morning after the drone strike triggered the fire.

According to a Bloomberg report, the disruption affected activities at the terminal located just outside the Strait of Hormuz in the United Arab Emirates.

According to reports, no injuries were reported in the incident despite the fire at the oil storage facilities.

Strategic Importance Of The Port of Fujairah 

The Port of Fujairah is located on the Gulf of Oman outside the Strait of Hormuz, making it a strategically important energy hub that allows oil exports to bypass the narrow and volatile maritime chokepoint.

As the largest port on the UAE’s eastern coast and the world’s second-largest bunkering hub, Fujairah plays a critical role in global energy logistics.

The port serves as a major outlet for Gulf oil shipments and helps exporters avoid potential bottlenecks in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most sensitive oil transit routes.

The latest strike follows a similar attack reported in early March.

Iran Hit Fujairah Port After US Strikes On Kharg Island

The reported attack comes after recent United States strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, a pivotal facility for Iranian oil exports.

Iranian officials had warned that any targeting of their energy infrastructure would trigger retaliatory strikes against US-linked facilities across the region.

Also Read: Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Fact Checking The ‘Six Fingers’ Video Amid Rising Rumors About Israel’s Prime Minister

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera

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UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera

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UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera
UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera
UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera
UAE’s Fujairah Oil Port Attacked By Iranian Drones: Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Oil Hub, Blaze Caught On Camera

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