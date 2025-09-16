DUCAB Group keen to provide cable solutions for Namma Metro
Home > World > DUCAB Group keen to provide cable solutions for Namma Metro

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 05:19:54 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI): DUCAB Group, a leading cable manufacturing company headquartered in Dubai, has expressed interest in supplying its advanced cable solutions to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), as stated in a release.

https://x.com/MBPatil/status/1967612202854092954

A senior delegation from the company met Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Monday to explore potential areas of collaboration. Following the meeting, the minister said that DUCAB has already initiated discussions with BMRCL and its contractors for the supply of fire-survival and extra-high-voltage cables for the city’s Metro network.

Jointly owned by the governments of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, DUCAB has also offered to support the construction of 132KV/33KV substations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for Namma Metro. In addition, the company has shown interest in providing sustainable energy cable solutions for Bengaluru’s upcoming suburban railway system as well as the expanded Kempegowda International Airport (Terminal 2), Patil highlighted.

DUCAB Board Members Charles Edouard Mellagui and Meshal Al Naqbi; Mohamad Meeran Saheb, Chairman, EMCO International; DUCAB Board Member Atheeqe Ansari; and Riju Mathew, Country Head-India, Ducab EW India Pvt. Ltd., were present. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bengalurucableducabkarnatakaNamma Metro

