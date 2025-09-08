EAM Jaishankar wishes Macedonia on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Timco Mucunski, Foreign Minister of Macedonia on their Independence Day.

Jaishankar shared an old snippet of him meeting Mucunski.

In a post on X, he said, “Congratulations to FM Timco Mucunski, the Government and the people of the Republic of North Macedonia on their Independence Day.”

India and North Macedonia share growing friendly relations and cooperation based on historical links, shared values of democracy, and respect for pluralism. The two countries share links to Mother Teresa, who was born in Skopje.

India was one of the 40 co-sponsors of the Resolution in the UNGA for the admission of Macedonia under the name of Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia [FYROM] in April 1993.

India established diplomatic and consular relations with FYROM on February 9, 1995. The Indian Embassy in Bulgaria is concurrently accredited to the Republic of North Macedonia as the country is known since February 2019 following resolution of the name dispute with Greece. North Macedonia has an Embassy in New Delhi since 2008 and Honorary Consuls in Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.

India and North Macedonia have maintained regular high-level contact at political level. Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi visited North Macedonia from 10-11 July 2023.

During her visit she had bilateral meetings with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fatmire Isaki and Deputy Minister of Culture Daim Luci. She also called on Talat Xhaferi (TX), President of the National Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani visited India from 31 August to 1 September, 2023. During the visit, he called on the Former Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and had bilateral meeting with Jaishankar and then Deputy NSA Vikram Misri.

Significant agreements and memoranda of Understanding are also signed between the two countries over the years. (ANI)

