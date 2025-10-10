LIVE TV
Home > World > Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Jolts Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued

The quake, initially reported as 7.4 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), was later revised to 7.6 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Representational Image (Image Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 10, 2025 08:31:05 IST

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines late Thursday, triggering tsunami warnings and fears of strong aftershocks across the region.

The quake, initially reported as 7.4 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), was later revised to 7.6 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). It was centered about 62 kilometers southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province, at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometers beneath the sea.

PHIVOLCS officials said the quake was caused by movement along a local fault line and warned that aftershocks and structural damage were expected in nearby areas. Residents in coastal provinces were urged to remain alert and follow evacuation advisories.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu issued a caution that hazardous waves could occur within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. It said waves as high as three meters (10 feet) above normal tide levels were possible along parts of the Philippine coastline closest to the quake, while smaller waves might reach Indonesia and Palau.

The earthquake caused strong shaking that was felt across parts of Mindanao, leading some residents to flee buildings and gather in open spaces. Authorities have not yet reported any casualties or major damage, but emergency teams have been placed on standby as assessments continue.

This major tremor came just a day after a separate 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit northern Luzon at 10:30 am local time on October 9. That quake, centered near Pugo in La Union province, caused noticeable shaking in Baguio City, prompting school evacuations and a temporary suspension of classes.

While no serious damage or injuries were reported from the earlier quake, PHIVOLCS reminded the public that the Philippines is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations.

ALSO READ: Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits East Coast Of Honshu, Japan: Shallow Depth Raises Alerts

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 8:31 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
