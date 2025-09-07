New Ebola Outbreak Has Southern Congo on the Edge: All You Need to Know

Congo has declared a new Ebola outbreak in its southern Kasai province, where the deadly Zaire strain of virus has already claimed over a dozen lives with the latest cases confirmed by the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Sunday. The lastest strain is believed to be the most virulent form of Ebola, so far.

How Ebola Spreads

Ebola is highly contagious, jumping from wild animals to humans and then spreading through direct contact with bodily fluids like blood, vomit, or semen. Contaminated surfaces such as bedding and clothing also pose risks, reports suggest.

Symptoms to Watch For

Symptoms can include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, and sometimes internal or external bleeding. The disease can be fatal, and in the latest outbreak, the health ministry estimates a grim fatality rate of 53.6%, as reported by AP.

The Latest Outbreak: Cases and Response

According to the report, the outbreak was first identified after a 34-year-old pregnant woman from Boulape in the Mweka territory was admitted with hemorrhagic fever symptoms and died soon after.

The Ministry of Health said 15 people lost their lives out of an estimated 28 suspected cases, including four health workers. “The fatality rate shows the gravity of the situation,” AP quoted Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba as saying.

The World Health Organization (WHO), meanwhile, warned, “Case numbers are likely to increase as the transmission is ongoing.”

WHO further said that response teams are actively tracing and caring for those infected to contain the spread.

Dr. Amitie Bukidi, head of the Mweka health zone, confirmed to the news agency that all four health zones in the territory have reported suspected cases.

Congo’s History with Ebola and Current Challenges

The latest surge in cases marks Congo’s 16th Ebola outbreak. The 2018-2020 epidemic in eastern Congo had reportedly claimed over 1,000 lives, as security problems made controlling the virus difficult.

Precautionary Measures

Health officials have urged strict adherence to social distancing and handwashing. WHO has sent experts and supplies, including protective gear and vaccines, to Kasai province. Reports suggest a mobile lab was also set up to speed testing.

Dr. Bukidi told The Associated Press, “The main challenges we face involve the lack of personnel and the shortage of personal protective equipment. Beyond that, our hospitals need to be supplied with medicines and special equipment capable of addressing this epidemic.”

Meanwhile, local authorities have imposed partial lockdowns, suspended classes, closed markets while also hitting a pause on public events for the time being in order to curb transmission.