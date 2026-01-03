LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
Home > World > Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

Pakistan’s border closures with Afghanistan have stalled trade, causing massive losses in agriculture, cement, and exports. Perishables rot, industries suffer, and business groups criticise the government’s inadequate response. India’s trade remains unaffected.

Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan
Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 3, 2026 12:40:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

Economic Fallout from Border Closures: Pakistan’s Trade on Pause

India has been silently observing the whole situation while Pakistan appears to have found a new way to bring more problems to itself. The shutdowns of the Balochistan-Afghanistan border crossings have resulted in a severe economic downturn for Pakistan, with Punjab losing more than Rs 80 billion every month.

You Might Be Interested In

A business report indicates that the trades are stuck, the vegetables and fruits are getting spoiled, and the inflation rate is continuously rising to overkill. The leaders from the business community are saying that it is too late for the government to do anything since its claim to be separating politics from commerce is turning very investor confidence into a mere phantom. On the other hand, India’s trade corridors remain unobstructed, exports are still going on, and the borders are still active, evidence that chaos is truly a matter of choice.

Impact On Industries and Traders:

  • The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry reports that key trade route shutdowns since last October have effectively paralysed bilateral trade.
  • Industries dependent on the Afghan market, especially cement, agricultural chemicals, and food exports, have suffered significant losses.
  • Nearly 3,000 traders on both sides of the border are affected, with a large number from Pakistan.
  • Truckloads of fresh fruits, dry fruits, and other perishables imported from Afghanistan are rotting at border points.
  • The spoilage is causing massive financial damage to traders and industries alike.

Ripple Effect Across Transport and Exports

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan has also been unable to export vegetables, medicines, and construction materials, further weakening its export sector. Trade experts note that the disruption has rippled across the transport and logistics industries, leaving drivers, loaders, and small operators struggling to survive. They argue that the Afghan border is not only vital for bilateral trade but also serves as Pakistan’s gateway to Central Asian markets. With exports heavily reliant on neighbouring countries, the continued halt is intensifying economic stress, reducing incomes, and fuelling public frustration.

Criticism of Government Response

Business groups have criticised the federal government and revenue authorities for failing to offer relief to affected traders. Consignments, including agricultural produce meant for Afghanistan, have perished without compensation, while the transport sector slides toward a financial breakdown. Trade leaders say the lack of emergency measures reflects policy paralysis rather than unavoidable circumstances and have urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to reopen border crossings without further delay.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 12:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Afghanistan border closurebilateral trade Pakistan AfghanistanPakistan economic lossPakistan trade halt

RELATED News

Chinese Ritual Horror: Mother Convicted For ‘Accidentally’ Killing Daughter During Exorcism, Shenzhen Community In Shock

WATCH | Nepal’s Buddha Air Flight Skids Off Runway, 55 Onboard Escape Narrowly

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps

Are US-Iran Tensions Reaching A Breaking Point? Protests Sweep Iran, Trump Warns Of Possible Intervention, Economic And Nuclear Pressures Intensify – Here’s What We Know

Winter Storms Worsen Gaza Crisis: 1.9 Million Displaced Palestinians at Risk, Nations Urge Israel to Allow Unhindered Humanitarian Aid

LATEST NEWS

Celebrate With Style: A Curated Seasonal Style Edit 2026 For Festive Elegance and Timeless Gifting

Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

Who Is Greg Abel? The Man Warren Buffett Trusts To Lead Berkshire Hathaway’s New Era

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2026: PM Modi Honors Iconic Reformer, Her Quotes and Teachings Still Inspire India

Ananda Comes Onboard as Co-Presenting Sponsor for the New Season of MasterChef India

Dharamshala Dalit Teen Death Case: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe As Parents Seek Justice

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

The International Awards Forum™ (TIAF Awards™) Unveils International Awards Summit 2026 in India and Abroad

Is Tesla Losing Its Edge? BYD Races Past To Claim Global EV Crown In 2025

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Mahoba Man Killed Amid Alleged Illicit Relationship, Wife And Nephew Arrested

Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?
Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?
Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?
Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

QUICK LINKS