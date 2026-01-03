Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

Economic Fallout from Border Closures: Pakistan’s Trade on Pause

India has been silently observing the whole situation while Pakistan appears to have found a new way to bring more problems to itself. The shutdowns of the Balochistan-Afghanistan border crossings have resulted in a severe economic downturn for Pakistan, with Punjab losing more than Rs 80 billion every month.

A business report indicates that the trades are stuck, the vegetables and fruits are getting spoiled, and the inflation rate is continuously rising to overkill. The leaders from the business community are saying that it is too late for the government to do anything since its claim to be separating politics from commerce is turning very investor confidence into a mere phantom. On the other hand, India’s trade corridors remain unobstructed, exports are still going on, and the borders are still active, evidence that chaos is truly a matter of choice.

Impact On Industries and Traders:

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry reports that key trade route shutdowns since last October have effectively paralysed bilateral trade.

Industries dependent on the Afghan market, especially cement, agricultural chemicals, and food exports, have suffered significant losses.

Nearly 3,000 traders on both sides of the border are affected, with a large number from Pakistan.

Truckloads of fresh fruits, dry fruits, and other perishables imported from Afghanistan are rotting at border points.

The spoilage is causing massive financial damage to traders and industries alike.

Ripple Effect Across Transport and Exports

Pakistan has also been unable to export vegetables, medicines, and construction materials, further weakening its export sector. Trade experts note that the disruption has rippled across the transport and logistics industries, leaving drivers, loaders, and small operators struggling to survive. They argue that the Afghan border is not only vital for bilateral trade but also serves as Pakistan’s gateway to Central Asian markets. With exports heavily reliant on neighbouring countries, the continued halt is intensifying economic stress, reducing incomes, and fuelling public frustration.

Criticism of Government Response

Business groups have criticised the federal government and revenue authorities for failing to offer relief to affected traders. Consignments, including agricultural produce meant for Afghanistan, have perished without compensation, while the transport sector slides toward a financial breakdown. Trade leaders say the lack of emergency measures reflects policy paralysis rather than unavoidable circumstances and have urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to reopen border crossings without further delay.

(With Inputs From ANI)