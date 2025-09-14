Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan
Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 22:42:07 IST

Cairo [Egypt], September 14 (ANI/WAM): Egypt condemned the heinous terrorist attack that targeted Pakistani soldiers in northwest Pakistan resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Egypt reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, voicing full solidarity with Pakistan in this painful circumstance.

Egypt also extended its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, the statement said. (ANI/WAM)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

