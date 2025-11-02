Egypt Unveils $1.2B Grand Museum, Revealing Tutankhamun’s Tomb In Its Full Glory For The First Time Ever

The world is now looking at Giza when Egypt opens the gigantic Grand Egyptian Museum, a $1.2 billion architectural marvel and the largest from a single civilization destined to become the largest archaeological museum ever.

Located just a mile from the famous pyramids, the GEM is Egypt’s statement of its serious investment in a legacy of 7,000 years and its vision to transform cultural tourism in the world.

The museum’s official inauguration has been announced for a historical moment in archaeology, as it features a state-of-the-art home for around 100,000 artifacts, integrating into its context an unparalleled historical narrative with contemporary museography.

Treasures of Tutankhamun Reunited

An indisputable star attraction, this is the first ever full collection exhibition of Tutankhamun’s tomb finds. For the first time since the British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the boy king’s burial chamber in 1922, all over 5,000 priceless objects are in one room dedicated to the occasion.

Previously, the sheer dimension of the discovery had meant that a good deal of the collection would remain in storage or scattered. Now, the likes of the iconic Golden Mask, the gilded chariots, and the ornamental throne are once again displayed together, giving a more inclusive, immersive experience into the young pharaoh’s life and beliefs about his afterlife.

This complete and stunning experience will allow guests to feel the same awe that Carter felt almost one hundred years ago.

Architectural Marvel and Economic Cornerstone

The GEM is a true architectural marvel that is often referred to as the Fourth Pyramid because of its enormous triangular façade of translucent alabaster that lines up perfectly with the Great Pyramids.

Extending to an area of approximately 500,000 square meters, the design creates a strong visual dialogue between ancient Egypt and modern Egypt. Some key architectural features include a massive Grand StairCASE with six stories, which are lined with monumental statues-giving access to a magnificent view of Giza necropolis.

More than a museum, the GEM is a great anchor for the economy-it is to be welcoming anywhere from 5 to 8 million visitors per year, thus becoming a great engine for Egypt’s very important tourism industry and placing Egypt in the forefront for tourists interested in ancient history.

