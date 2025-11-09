LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Elements' In Pakistan's Forces Accused Of Derailing Pakistan Afghanistan Talks, Says Kabul

Afghanistan has charged certain parts of Pakistan’s military with a willful act of sabotaging the ongoing peace talks between the two neighbors. Kabul accuses some groups within Pakistan’s defense establishment of intent to keep the instability in the region by blocking dialogue.

Afghan Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. (Image Credit: ANI)
Afghan Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 9, 2025 07:57:43 IST

There is a new twist in the ongoing communication between Pakistan and Afghanistan that could be regarded as a major one. Kabul has accused certain groups in Pakistan’s military and intelligence of actively working against peace talks.

The talks, which took place in Istanbul and were facilitated by Qatar and Turkey, aimed to discuss the long standing border disagreements and the issue of hiding places for the militants. Nevertheless, the Afghanistan government, led by the Taliban, has accused these ‘elements within Pakistan’s military and intelligence services’ of wanting to point the finger at the Afghan side for Pakistan’s domestic violence and the activities of the Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The Taliban has claimed through their representative Zabihullah Mujahid that they are not in any way related to the TTP, which has existed since 2002, and that this relationship does not pertain to the current Afghan administration. Afghanistan has also said that it won’t let its territory be used by any outside party for conducting operations against Pakistan or for any activity that violates its sovereignty. Meanwhile, Pakistan is alleging that the TTP is being sheltered by the Taliban ruled Kabul, a charge that Kabul denies. This has led to a situation of mistrust and has been one of the reasons for the failure of the most recent round of talks.

As the conversation disintegrated without any substantial results, the chances of a long term cease fire and joint border management turned out to be rather dark. The claims voiced by Kabul that the military of Pakistan considers a robust, stable Afghanistan to be against their interests point to the presence of larger strategic mistrust on which talk success and failure are only two sides. So regional peace processes seem to be very hard to implement if during the process the internal factions are still oppositely engaged. The way to lasting peace is bumpy unless there is a united Pakistani delegation and clear Afghan cooperation.

Also Read: Taliban Blasts Pakistan, Warns Of Deadly Consequences As Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse, ‘Don’t Test The Patience Of…’

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 7:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1Pakistan - Afghanistan WarPakistan AfghanistanPakistan Afghanistan ceasefirepakistan afghanistan peace talksPakistan Afghanistan TalkPakistan Afghanistan TalksPakistan Afghanistan tensionTehrik e Taliban Pakistan

