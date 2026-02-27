Elon Musk Slams NYT ‘Pedophilia Not A Crime’ Article As “Utterly Disgusting” Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has sharply criticised The New York Times over a decade-old opinion article discussing pedophilia as a mental health disorder. The backlash comes at a time of renewed public anger surrounding developments linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case, with fresh disclosures continuing to spark debate online.

Musk reshared a social media post highlighting the headline of a 2014 NYT opinion essay titled “Pedophilia: A Disorder, Not a Crime”, originally written by Rutgers University law professor Margo Kaplan. Reacting strongly, Musk called the newspaper “utterly disgusting,” amplifying criticism of the publication across his platform.

What The Controversial Article Argued

The opinion piece argued that pedophilia, defined as a sexual attraction to prepubescent children should be examined through a mental health framework rather than solely through a criminal justice lens. Kaplan maintained that while child sexual abuse is unquestionably illegal and punishable, distinguishing between the attraction and the criminal act could help in prevention efforts.

She cited research suggesting that a small percentage of the male population experiences persistent attraction to minors and argued that stigma often prevents individuals from seeking psychological help. According to the article, focusing only on punishment after a crime occurs may overlook opportunities to prevent abuse before it happens.

Kaplan also suggested that pedophilia may have neurological origins, though she acknowledged that research in this area remains limited. The essay emphasized that civil protections for individuals with the disorder must always be weighed against child safety concerns.

Why The Debate Has Resurfaced

The renewed circulation of the article comes amid heightened scrutiny of institutions and media organizations in light of ongoing revelations related to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal network. Social media users have been revisiting past commentary and reporting tied to sexual abuse cases, fuelling widespread outrage.

While the opinion piece reflects the views of its author and not necessarily the editorial stance of the newspaper, Musk’s remarks have reignited debate over how media outlets handle sensitive topics involving child protection and criminal law.

