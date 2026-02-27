LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan

Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan

As tensions spiral between Afghanistan and Pakistan, social media claims that Afghan forces shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet. The allegation surfaced after Islamabad launched airstrikes under “Operation Ghazab lil Haq.” While Afghan-linked accounts shared viral footage, Pakistan has denied losing any aircraft.

Afghan accounts claim Pakistani F-16 shot down amid Operation Ghazab lil Haq. Photos: X.
Afghan accounts claim Pakistani F-16 shot down amid Operation Ghazab lil Haq. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 27, 2026 09:27:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan

As the war between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalates, several Afghan social media accounts are claiming that their forces shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet that allegedly violated Afghan airspace. The claim surfaced as Pakistan conducted airstrikes inside Afghanistan, but denied losing any aircraft.

Afghan Media Reports Pakistani F-16 Jet Downed

Afghanistan’s Tolo News reported, citing sources, that Afghan forces brought down a Pakistani aircraft after it entered Afghan airspace. The report gained traction after an X handle named “Afghanistan Defence” shared a video purportedly showing the wreckage of a burning F-16.

The footage shows the carcass of a fighter jet engulfed in flames. The vertical stabiliser bears a small Pakistani flag. Visible near the exhaust are the numbers “85510.” However, another version of the video circulating online claims the serial number of the aircraft as “85610.”

You Might Be Interested In

The video, which has gone viral on social media, remains unverified. NewsX could not independently confirm the authenticity of the footage or the claims surrounding it.

Pakistan Launches ‘Operation Ghazab lil Haq’ Against Taliban

Pakistan said the strikes were part of a retaliatory military campaign named “Ghazab lil Haq.” In a separate reference, the military action was also described as “Operation Ghazab lil Haq.”

Islamabad stated that the operation began late Thursday night after the Afghan Taliban allegedly launched attacks on several Pakistani border posts. Pakistan claimed the operation resulted in the killing of over 130 Taliban fighters inside Afghanistan.

Pakistani Airstrikes Hit Major Afghan Cities

On Friday, Pakistan bombed major Afghan cities, including the capital Kabul. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in hostilities between the two neighbours.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared that the countries were now in “open war” following months of tit-for-tat clashes.

Asif confirmed that military operations were underway, stating that Pakistani armed forces were delivering a strong response to what he described as aggression from the Afghan Taliban.

“The forces of Pakistan had given a decisive response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban,” he said.

He added that Pakistan had made repeated efforts to maintain normalisation, both directly and through friendly nations.

Also Read: Pakistan-Afghanistan War LIVE: Islamabad Claims 130 Taliban Fighters Killed, Kabul Says 55 Pakistani Soldiers Dead, Khawaja Asif Declares Open War

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 9:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanAfghanistan newsAfghanistan Pakistan warhome-hero-pos-3pakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

Pakistan-Afghanistan War LIVE: What Is Operation Ghazab Lil Haq? Islamabad Declares Open War, Claims Killed 130 Taliban Fighters

Has Pakistan Killed Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhundzada? Asim Munir Led PAF Strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Declares ‘Open War’

Jmail Drops Shocking New Howard Lutnick-Epstein Image – Did The DOJ Try To Delete It? What We Know So Far

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

Who Was Ganti Abhishek? 26-Year-Old Indian MBA Student From Andhra Pradesh Dies In Devastating London House Fire, Probe Underway

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

Netflix–Warner Bros Deal Collapses In A Shocking Twist? Here’ How Paramount Won The $82 Billion Mega Studio War

T20 World Cup 2026: From India’s Highest Total to Six-Hitting Record — All Records Broken in IND vs ZIM Super 8 Clash

IND vs WI: What Happened When India Last Faced West Indies in a T20 World Cup Semifinal? Full Recap of The 2016 Clash

Jack Dorsey To Fire Half Of Block’s Workforce: AI Tools To Replace Roles—Here’s What He Promised 4000 Affected Employees

‘Ikkis’ Arrives On OTT: Here’s When And Where To Stream Agastya Nanda And Dharmendra’s War Drama

Stock Market Today: Cautious Friday Ahead As Mixed Global Cues Keep Sensex, Nifty Soft; Dalal Street Opens Flat Amid Stock-Specific Action and Uncertainty

Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan

Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Info Edge (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Larsen & Toubro, Gaudium IVF In Focus

From Pakistani Influencer Sarah Baloch To Filipino’s Vera Hill Viral MMS: Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before Clicking

Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan
Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan
Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan
Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan

QUICK LINKS