Emirates Dubai Flights Update: Key Airport Travel Rules, Rebooking Options and May 31 Deadline Explained

Emirates Flight Updates, Dubai Airport: Emirates confirms that it is still operating flights to more than 100 destinations, but on a reduced schedule, and has issued an important travel advisory to passengers. Emirates said it was monitoring the situation closely and would make necessary changes to operations. For the time being, Emirates said services are available and those traveling are urged to keep an eye on their flight schedule and travel requirements before making their way to the airport. Emirates said it is keeping the safety and security of its passengers and crew as its highest priority. The airline has listed what passengers need to do before travelling and what flexibility options are available for those affected by disruption to their travel plans.

Reduced Flight Operations and Ongoing Monitoring

Emirates is still operating flights to over 100 destinations on a reduced schedule, the airline said it is monitoring the situation closely and may make further changes to operations. Emirates said it would only continue to operate flights if it was safe to do so and that it was keeping the safety and security of both its passengers and crew as its highest priority. Emirates urged passengers to keep an eye on their flight schedule and travel requirements before making their way to the airport. Emirates said it was keeping a flexible approach to operations, to ensure that they remain reliable despite the changes it may make to flight schedules. Emirates said it would keep monitoring the situation closely and would let passengers know of any changes as soon as they could.

What travellers should know before they travel by Emirates?

If you are flying with Emirates, you are advised to check your flight status even after you have completed check-in. Emirates have requested all its customers to keep their contact details updated so they can be notified in real-time of any flight delays, cancellations and changes. You are also advised to check official website for any updates before you head to the airport. Additionally, you are advised to check your emails in case the airline have sent you any updates. All these measures have been put in place so that customers can avoid any possible disruption during this time of operational change.

Rebooking, refunds and flexible travel options by Emirates

If your travel plans have been disrupted, Emirates has effective solutions for you. If you have booked with Emirates between February 28 – May 31, you can rebook up to June 15 to your same or nearby destination. Alternatively, you can request a refund through Emirates or the travel agent with whom you booked. Starting from April 2, Emirates has announced one complimentary date change for tickets. Fares may differ for the new date. The airline has advised customers to rebook their tickets before they request a refund. Any unused portions of the ticket will be automatically cancelled.

Managing Bookings and Customer Support Channels

Passengers are able to manage their bookings on the Emirates website or mobile app, where they can review their travel plans and accept other flight options; select alternative flights within 72 hours and change personal details. They can also check services such as meals, seats and chauffeur services. For changes that cannot be managed online, passengers can connect with Emirates via their contact centres, travel agents, live chat and Emirates retail outlets. With temporary closures of some city check-in locations in place, Emirates is still able to offer assistance at its major service centres in Dubai.

What are New Travel Change Updates: UK, EU and India?

Rules Emirates has also updated passengers on international travel changes. Passengers traveling to the United Kingdom may now need to have an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for short stays. They also need to check updated eVisa requirements. The European Union is scheduled to roll out its new digital Entry/Exit System (EES), which will replace passport stamps with biometric tracking at Schengen borders. Travellers who are not Indian nationals and are traveling to India have to complete an e-Arrival Card before departure. As with other changes, travellers are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid any last-minute hassle.

What are Updated Onboard and Safety Guidelines by Emirates?