Home > World > Emirati Employees To Get 10-Day Paid Leave For Marriage In Dubai

Emirati Employees To Get 10-Day Paid Leave For Marriage In Dubai

Dubai authorities now grant 10 days of fully paid marriage leave to Emirati government and development zone employees. Conditions include marrying an Emirati citizen, completing probation, and registering the marriage in 2025 or later. Leave can be taken at once or in parts within a year.

The new rule seeks to promote better work life balance for Emirati employees.
The new rule seeks to promote better work life balance for Emirati employees.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 04:18:52 IST

The Dubai government in UAE has ordered that a working employee can now get 10 days of fully-paid leave for marriage, local media reports said.

This new order will be applicable to all the Emirati employees involved in government services or working for groups responsible for development and free zones. 

This also includes the Dubai International Financial Center.

Moreover, judicial and military officials of the UAE can also use the facilities under this law.

However, military cadets are not applicable for this new order, reports added.

What Are The Terms And Conditions Of The 10-Day Leave?

The law also states that the employees who have taken marriage leave will not be called for duty till their leave expires. 

But military men are exception to this rule, and that too only when their department is overburdened with work.

If such a position arises, the remaining leave of the said personnel will be granted later, reports said.

Notably, the employees can also merge their marriage leave with other leaves for which they are applicable to from their respective offices. 

Who Will Be Eligible For This Facility Under The Law?

As mentioned above, there are certain terms and conditions which need to be fulfilled for the paid leave.
These are:

The partner/spouse of the employee should be a citizen of the Emirates.

Probation period of the employee must be over.

An official of the UAE must sign the marriage contract.

The marriage must have been registered in 2025, that is January 1, 2025 or later.

If the employee is on leave, all the benefits including salary, allowances, and other financial benefits would be granted to them.

Employees hold the authority to decide if the want all the 10 days of leave continuously or with breaks, but only within a year from the date of marriage.

However, if the employee failed to utilise all the 10 days of leave within a year from the date of marriage, they can still apply for carry-over of the holidays.

In such a case, the employee needs to show proper reasons for the delay and a permission from their supervisor.

Tags: EmiratesMarriage Leaveuae

Emirati Employees To Get 10-Day Paid Leave For Marriage In Dubai

