Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Home > World > ‘Empty Words’, Melania Trump’s Texas Floods Post Sparks Outrage On Social Media

‘Empty Words’, Melania Trump’s Texas Floods Post Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Melania Trump faces backlash for her social media post on Texas floods that killed 67, including 21 children. Critics called her message inadequate and linked it to disaster aid cuts during the Trump era, demanding accountability and action.

First Lady Melania Trump faces criticism for her response to the Texas floods.
First Lady Melania Trump faces criticism for her response to the Texas floods.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 01:05:44 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share
United States First Lady Melania Trump is under fire for a social media post about the devastating floods in Texas that have killed a minimum of 67 people, among them are 21 children. The fatal disaster has provoked a deep national response, with rescue crews continuing to search for missing girls from a summer camp as the tragedy enters its third day.

What did Melania Trump say?

In the meantime, Melania Trump tweeted on Saturday. “My heart goes out to the parents in Texas during this difficult time. I am holding you in my thoughts and sending prayers for strength, comfort, and resilience”. she tweeted.
 
Netizens were disappointed by her message. Social media users have blamed the Donald Trump administration’s previous policy moves. Critics have also said that Melania made only “empty words” while turning a blind eye to the reported involvement of the administration in diluting the nation’s disaster preparedness.
Several users also noted that the Trump administration had earlier suggested reducing disaster relief and weather forecasting projects. Experts, at least 5 former directors of the National Weather Service (NWS), had cautioned about the elimination could risk lives during extreme weather conditions.
In a CNN interview,T exas Rep. Joaquin Castro had repeated those warnings and said, “When you have flash flooding, there’s a risk that if you don’t have the personnel to do the analysis and forecasting properly, it could lead to tragedy.”
The backlash on social media has been furious and fast. One of the social media users wrote, “Prayers don’t rebuild houses. Empathy doesn’t restore what your husband destroyed.” Another user posted, “Where were your voices when policies were ripping apart families? Thoughts and prayers won’t repair systems. Action will.” 
 
Netizens have also mentioned old videos of Melania from earlier years, criticising her for being out of touch with public pain.
Reacting to the flood crisis, President Donald Trump has made a major disaster declaration. The Department of Homeland Security said that FEMA is activated and assisting local responders. The U.S. Coast Guard also lent the use of helicopters and aircraft for search and rescue missions.
Tags: Melania Trumptexas floods
Advertisement

More News

Who is Aryaveer? Virat Kohli’s Nephew All Set To Debut In Cricket But Will Earn Less Than Virender Sehwag’s Son
Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes A Cheesy Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row
PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack At BRICS, Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism
Amid Deepika Padukone Row, Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Cries For Her Off Days: I Haven’t Gone Home In One And A Half Years
Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals After Beating Elise Mertens
BRICS Hits Back At Donald Trump’s Tariffs, Calls Them ‘Illegal’ And Threat To Global Trade
Who Is Monica Barbaro? Andrew Garfield’s Adorable PDA With Rumoured Girlfriend At Wimbledon Goes Viral
Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion Has No Political Impact, Says Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Reliance Industries To Double PVC Production By 2027, Strengthening India’s Domestic Supply And Global Standing
Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bomb Blasts, Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?