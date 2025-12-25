LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
Home > World > Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

The DOJ uncovered over a million additional Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, including fake letters and a Mar-a-Lago subpoena, releasing them under the Epstein Files Transparency Act while reviewing redactions to protect victims.

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 25, 2025 04:10:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

DOJ Uncovers Over a Million New Epstein-Related Documents

You Might Be Interested In

The United States Department of Justice on Wednesday (local time) stated that it uncovered over a million additional documents “potentially related” to the Jeffrey Epstein case. In an X post, the DOJ said that these documents will be released in the coming weeks.

“The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders. We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files,” DOJ said.

You Might Be Interested In

Recent Release of 30,000 Pages Sparks Attention

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), the Department of Justice released 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, while noting that some of these documents contain “untrue” claims made against President Donald Trump. In an X post, the DOJ claimed that the documents against Donald Trump are “false” and would have been “weaponised” against him.

“The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already. Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims,” the DOJ wrote on X.

Key Documents Include Mar-a-Lago Subpoena and Controversial Letters

A 2021 subpoena to the Mar-a-Lago Club, founded by Trump in 1995, is also among the documents, as reported by CNN. The subpoena relates to a probe into Epstein’s former girlfriend and convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents also include a letter signed by “J Epstein,” which was sent to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar in the same month Epstein died by suicide in 2019. The letter, as reported by CNN, makes references to Trump without explicitly naming him. The letter contains the phrase “our president.” However, the DOJ said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that the letter is fake. DOJ noted that writing in the letter does not appear to match that of Epstein’s, and the letter was postmarked three days after his death.

Epstein Files Transparency Act Prompts Full Release

The US had passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month, prompting the DOJ to release documents related to Epstein, who was charged as a sex offender.

(This news has been syndicated from ANI, edited for clarity)

Also Read: Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 4:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: DOJ documentsdonald trumpEpstein Files Transparency ActFBI investigationGhislaine MaxwellJeffrey Epsteinlegal redactionsMar-a-Lago subpoenanew Epstein filesSex offender

RELATED News

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

Is Steam Down? Gamers Worldwide Hit By E502 L3 Errors On Christmas Eve

India Condemns Demolition Of Lord Vishnu Statue Near Thailand–Cambodia Border: ‘Such Disrespectful Acts Hurt The Sentiments Of…’

Amid Bangladesh Crisis, 21-Year-Old Killed After Petrol Bomb Thrown At Moghbazar Flyover In Dhaka

30 Indian Truckers Arrested By US Border Agents For Driving Semitrucks Illegally In California, What’s Behind The Crackdown, Operation Highway Sentinel Explained

LATEST NEWS

Merry Christmas 2025: Greetings And Wishes To Celebrate Xmas With Loved Ones

Delhi Christmas Traffic Alert: Plan Your Route Around South Delhi Malls, Beat Festive Congestion; Here’s Full List Of Affected Areas And Diversions

Gold vs Silver 2026: Which Metal Will Rule Your Portfolio And Deliver Higher Returns In Coming Year?

US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Closed On December 25 For Christmas?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Richest Board’ BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, ‘Was This Recorded On Nokia?’

Tommy Shelby Is Back: ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ Teaser Unveils Cillian Murphy’s Fierce Return; Fans Say ‘Can’t Wait To See’

As Aravalli Row Intensifies, Centre Bans New Mining Leases Across Entire Range, Reveals Big Conservation Plan

Who Are The Owners Of Al Hind Air And FlyExpress? Two New Flight Carriers Get Green Light For Operations After Indigo Fiasco

Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence In BOLD Statement After Actor Sivaji Says Her Dress ‘Provoked’ Mob, Says ‘Blaming the Victim Is…’

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe
Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe
Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe
Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

QUICK LINKS