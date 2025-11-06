LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > World > Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk has revealed that her children have faced kidnapping and death threats following the assassination of her husband, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. In a recent interview, she explained why she has chosen to keep their children offline, criticizing parents who use their kids for social media attention. Kirk also shared emotional memories of her husband and the grief she continues to navigate while leading his movement.

Erika Kirk says her children face threats after Charlie Kirk’s assassination and explains why she keeps them offline while continuing his work. Photo: X.
Erika Kirk says her children face threats after Charlie Kirk’s assassination and explains why she keeps them offline while continuing his work. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 6, 2025 14:56:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, says her children have faced kidnapping and death threats following their father’s killing. She made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, which aired Wednesday. Watters noted during the interview that the couple had long kept their children out of the public eye, avoiding posting their faces on social media or bringing them into public appearances as Charlie Kirk’s influence grew.

Explaining her reasoning, Erika said she refuses to share photos of her children online.

“Why would I want AI images of my children out there? And yeah, we get kidnapping threats, we always have. We get death threats, we always have. You’re just smart about it, protect what you love,” she said.

Erika Kirk on Sharing Photos Of Children Online 

She criticized influencers who broadcast their children online for attention or sponsored perks.

“We live in a day and age where the internet feels so entitled to everything,” she said. “‘Why are you doing this? Why are you doing that? Explain this, explain that.’ And we live in a world where children don’t even have a childhood anymore.”

Also Read: Did NYPD Officers Quit After Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York Mayor? Here’s What Really Happened

She continued, “Why are you posting a photo of your kids so you can get $50 off a stroller? That does not make sense to me. If you can’t afford a stroller, buy one you can afford. But to use your child or a photo of you, standing in the bathroom embracing them specifically, and you have 500 copies of that same pose so you can get it right for social media is bizarre to me, and it was to Charlie too.”

Erika Kirk Remembers Charlie Kirk and Their Marriage

Erika shared personal memories from early in their relationship, saying Charlie “knew immediately” he loved her. She said she prayed for clarity:

She asked “that if he was to be my future husband— that the Lord would make it so clear that I would have such a peace about it.”

The conversation turned emotional when she recalled seeing Charlie after his fatal shooting.

“He was still warm. He had this smirk on his face which said 3 things to me, first he died doing what he loved, second was he was at peace. And I gave him a kiss, and then, before I left the room, I looked at him, and I thought, that smirk to me is that look of ‘you thought you could stop what I’ve built and this vision and this revival by murdering me. You got my body not my soul.’”

Charlie Kirk Assassination

Charlie Kirk, a high-profile supporter of President Donald Trump, was assassinated on September 10 during a stop on his “The American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

After his death, Erika assumed leadership of Turning Point USA, the organization he founded to promote conservative politics on high school and college campuses.

However, she has faced backlash online, with critics targeting the tone and presentation of Charlie’s funeral, which featured large-scale production elements, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance in attendance.

Erika has recently addressed her grief publicly, describing emotional fluctuations as she raises her children and continues her husband’s work. In a recent Instagram post, she reflected on the non-linear nature of mourning.

“…there is no linear blueprint for grief. One day, you’re collapsed on the floor, crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you’re playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy, as a smile breaks through your face.”

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Reveals What He Did After Winning New York Mayoral Race, Says…

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 2:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Charlie KirkErika kirkhome-hero-pos-10us newsWorld news

RELATED News

Pakistan’s ‘Fake Tax Boom’ Exposed! System Still Broken

After The Win, The Fight Begins: Zohran Mamdani Sets Out To Govern Under Donald Trump’s Shadow

Typhoon Kalmaegi Kills 114 In Philippines, 127 Still Missing; Vietnam Braces For Impact

Zohran Mamdani’s First Day: Chai, Momos, And Historic NYC Win, Bold Identity On Day One, Inside His NYC Mayor-Elect Journey

‘Weakest Password Ever’: Louvre Museum Used ‘LOUVRE’ As Security Password, Probe Reveals Shocking Heist Vulnerability

LATEST NEWS

Shah Bano’s Daughter Fails To Stop Release Of ‘Haq’ Movie, Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses Plea

Bejoy Nambiar Wraps Up ‘Tu Yaa Main’ On A Spooky Note, Team Marks Halloween With A Croc-Themed Bash

Bihar Elections 2025: Danapur Diara Voters Brave Rivers, Take Boats Amid 42% Statewide Turnout

3I/ATLAS Mystery Deepens, Interstellar Object Speeds Up After Passing Sun, NASA Unable To Explain Sudden Acceleration As It Heads Toward Earth

AI Chatbot Exposes Hospital Fraud: Family Slashes Rs 1.7 Crore Medical Bill To Rs 30 Lakh, Trouble Ahead For Hospital?

Spy Camera Found In Tamil Nadu Women’s Hostel Bathroom, Two Arrested

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Bihar Elections 2025: EC Rejects RJD’s Claim of Power Cuts During Bihar Polls, Terms It ‘Completely Baseless and Misleading’

Viral Mix-Up: Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Brazilian GF’s Instagram Flooded With Comments After Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations

Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Erika Kirk In Tears, Reveals Her Children Receive Death And Kidnapping Threats After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

QUICK LINKS