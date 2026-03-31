AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Finish on a High, India Secure 2-1 Win Over Hong Kong in Kochi

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: It took ten long years for the Indian senior men’s national team to return to the football-crazy city of Kochi, and they ensured they made it worth the wait. In their last group stage fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, India secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hong Kong in their Group C encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday night.

Though Singapore had already sealed a qualification spot from this group, Khalid Jamil’s men were on a mission to prove a point, and they started off on a high note with a new face writing the script early on in the match. Ryan Williams, who was surprisingly picked by Jamil for this encounter, scored his first goal in just the fourth minute of the match, which will go down in history as he became the first Indian to break a 63-year-old record for scoring the fastest goal for India in a senior international fixture.

The young forward scored with clinical precision in just 240 seconds of his senior international debut, as a swift counter-attack on the right flank saw Manvir Singh provide a sublime low cross, which Ryan tapped in with ease.

India dominated the opening exchanges, with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Liston Colaco stretching the Hong Kong defense. However, the visitors, needing a win to keep their slim hopes alive, slowly clawed back into the contest. Despite several nervy moments for the home crowd, India’s veteran pairing of Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali held firm until the break.

The momentum swung decisively in India’s favor five minutes after the restart. Following a long throw-in from Rahul Bheke, the ball fell to left-back Akash Mishra at an acute angle. With remarkable composure, Mishra unleashed a looping strike that found the roof of the net, doubling India’s advantage and sending the Kochi faithful into a frenzy.

The “Dragons” refused to go quietly. In the 65th minute, Everton Camargo capitalized on a momentarily static Indian defense to pull one back, setting up a frantic final quarter. The tension surged when Williams was forced off with a thigh injury, and a late Ashique Kuruniyan goal was chalked off for a foul in the buildup. Nevertheless, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu marshaled his box with authority during seven minutes of stoppage time to preserve the lead.

The victory sees India finish their qualifying campaign on five points. While the road to Saudi Arabia ends here, the performance in Kochi offers a blueprint for the future—a blend of youthful exuberance and tactical discipline that finally gave the Kerala fans the victory they had craved for a decade.

Read More: India vs Hong Kong Highlights AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 2-1 HKG At Full-Time | Blue Tigers Win, Ryan Williams On Target