Home > World > EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States

EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States

The US and EU signed a trade deal just before the August 1 tariff deadline, setting a 15% import tax on most EU goods. Trump praised it as the “biggest deal,” while EU leaders gave mixed reactions as some welcomed stability, others criticized the terms and lack of fairness.

EU will now pay 15% tariff on its products in the US
EU will now pay 15% tariff on its products in the US

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 28, 2025 18:24:00 IST

The United States and the European Union signed trade agreement just before the deadline of August 1 for big tariffs.

According to the new deal, US will impose 15 percent tariff on majority of EU imports, in contrast to the threats of higher set of tariffs by Trump in absence of a deal.

The agreement was inked by US President Donald Trump and EU President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

Both leaders praised the agreement. President Trump called it the “biggest deal” ever made, while von der Leyen said it would bring “stability” and “predictability” to EU-US trade relations.

Only Few Nations in Europe Appreciate the New Trade Deal with United States

Appreciating the deal, President Donald Trump said it was the biggest deal he ever signed while von der Leyen stated the move would bring stability to the trade relations between the US and the EU.

However, not all EU leaders shared the same thoughts and gave mixed reactions to the deal.

Denmark

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the new trade conditions are not as favorable as before.

Finland

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo welcomed the deal, saying it adds “predictability” to the global economy.

France

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou strongly criticized the agreement and suggested that the deal was forced upon the EU.

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed relief that a damaging trade conflict was avoided.

Hungary

Its Prime Minister Viktor Orban was extremely critical of the deal. He said President Donald Trump dominated the talks and compared EU President von der Leyen to a “featherweight” in negotiations.

Ireland

Irish Trade Minister Simon Harris said the deal brings much-needed certainty for businesses in both Europe and the US.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the deal but said she would wait to see the details before fully supporting it.

Romania

The Romanian government said Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan welcomed the agreement, calling it a good sign.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez supported the deal but “without enthusiasm.”

Sweden

Swedish Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa called the deal the “least bad alternative.” While not ideal, he said it adds predictability, which is a positive step for Sweden.

While the European nations believe the new trade deal does bring relief, many feel that it still could have been better. 

Also Read: US, EU Seal Major Trade Deal: Here’s The Full List Of Countries That Have Signed Tariff Agreements

Tags: EUtradeus

RELATED News

Iran Plans Regional Rail Connectivity with Turkey, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan
Paank Urges EU To Reassess Pakistan’s Trade Perks Amid Rising Human Rights Violations
India, Japan Boost Ties with Focus on Economic Security and Space
Tesla Signs $16 Billion Deal With Samsung To Build AI Chips In Texas, Elon Musk Confirms
Cambodia and Thailand End Border Clashes with Immediate Ceasefire

LATEST NEWS

Heidi Klum, 52, Says She Doesn’t Mind Going For Botox: Give Me All The Numbers
Debate On Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar Says Red Lines Were Crossed, Sending Strong Message To Pakistan Was Necessary After Pahalgam attack
Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster
Heidi Klum Recalls Leaking Breast Milk On Project Runway Set, Michael Kors Told Her ‘Go Pump’
Gogoi Slams Govt Asks How Terrorists Reached Pahalgam, If Someone Has To Owe Responsibility Its HM Shah
Sellowrap Industries IPO Day 2: Strong Investor Interest, Is It the Right Time For Automotive?
Debate On Operation Sindoor: Baijayant Panda Informs That Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Killed, Accuses Opposition Of Speaking Pak language
Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Stokes’ “India Were Scared” Remark, Asks Shubman Gill To Question Him
EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States
Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time
EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States
EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States
EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States
EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?