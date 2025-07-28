EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States

The United States and the European Union signed trade agreement just before the deadline of August 1 for big tariffs.

According to the new deal, US will impose 15 percent tariff on majority of EU imports, in contrast to the threats of higher set of tariffs by Trump in absence of a deal.

The agreement was inked by US President Donald Trump and EU President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

Both leaders praised the agreement. President Trump called it the “biggest deal” ever made, while von der Leyen said it would bring “stability” and “predictability” to EU-US trade relations.

Only Few Nations in Europe Appreciate the New Trade Deal with United States

However, not all EU leaders shared the same thoughts and gave mixed reactions to the deal.

Denmark

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the new trade conditions are not as favorable as before.

Finland

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo welcomed the deal, saying it adds “predictability” to the global economy.

France

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou strongly criticized the agreement and suggested that the deal was forced upon the EU.

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed relief that a damaging trade conflict was avoided.

Hungary

Its Prime Minister Viktor Orban was extremely critical of the deal. He said President Donald Trump dominated the talks and compared EU President von der Leyen to a “featherweight” in negotiations.

Ireland

Irish Trade Minister Simon Harris said the deal brings much-needed certainty for businesses in both Europe and the US.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the deal but said she would wait to see the details before fully supporting it.

Romania

The Romanian government said Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan welcomed the agreement, calling it a good sign.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez supported the deal but “without enthusiasm.”

Sweden

Swedish Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa called the deal the “least bad alternative.” While not ideal, he said it adds predictability, which is a positive step for Sweden.

While the European nations believe the new trade deal does bring relief, many feel that it still could have been better.

