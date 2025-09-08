EU Political and Security Committee's maiden visit to India from September 10-14

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The European Union’s Political and Security Committee (PSC), comprising of the Chair Ambassador Delphine Pronk and 27 EU Member States’ Ambassadors based in Brussels are set to visit India from September 10, the delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan said on Monday.

During their first visit to India, the Committee will hold strategic discussions with high-level Indian government officials, private sector defence representatives, civil society organisations and leading think tanks.

The visit of the delegation will last till September 14.

This extensive engagement aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of policy priorities, while exploring future avenues for enhancing cooperation on key foreign policy matters, security and defence, particularly in the lead up to the upcoming EU-India Summit, according to the official statement.

Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming visit, PSC Chair Ambassador Delphine Pronk said, “EU-India collaboration is vital in key areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, hybrid threats, maritime security and maritime domain awareness, space security, defence industry cooperation and countering foreign information manipulation and interference. These critical issues will be high on our agenda and the insights and recommendations gathered from our visit will be presented to the top political leaders of the EU, paving the way for enhanced cooperation.”

Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India further emphasized, “In today’s volatile geopolitical and economic landscape, the EU and India emerge as natural partners with strongly converging interests and shared values. Our leaders are determined to elevate the EU-India Strategic Partnership and harness its immense potential. This partnership of mutual benefit can contribute to the prosperity and safety of our citizens and contribute to global stability and security.”

He said, “The PSC visit to India underscores the Team Europe’s collective will to strengthen ties with India, especially in the area of defence and security cooperation,” the statement added.

The visit builds on recent key milestones, including the EU College of Commissioners’ visit to India in February, the inaugural EU-India Strategic Dialogue in June, and the upcoming EU-India Summit in early 2026. The EU is one of India’s largest trading partners and investors, with both sides aiming to conclude a free trade agreement by the end of 2025, the statement further said.

The EU and India as large, pluralistic democracies share a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law, human rights, and democratic governance, the Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan noted. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.