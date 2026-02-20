LIVE TV
Home > World > Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten Seen Throwing 'Breast-Shaped' Ball With Nipple To A Kid, Later Sitting With Him On Couch – 2011 Photos Surface, Spark Fresh Row Amid Epstein Scrutiny

Photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor taken in 2011 have resurfaced. Authorities, including Thames Valley Police, detained him on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Following the development, King Charles III said the law must take its course, as scrutiny around the royal family intensifies.

2011 photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor resurface. Photos: X.
2011 photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor resurface. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 20, 2026 09:33:49 IST

Photographs of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, taken in 2011 have resurfaced, showing the then-Duke of York interacting with a young child using a ball designed to resemble a human breast. The images emerged as reports confirmed his arrest on charges of misconduct in public office.

2011 Photographs Show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Playing With Child

The images, obtained and published by TMZ on February 19, were reportedly taken inside Andrew’s Windsor residence more than 15 years ago. They show the 66-year-old crouching on the floor across from a toddler, rolling a ball back and forth.

The ball is described as being shaped and painted to resemble a breast, featuring pale shades and a protruding pink nipple design.

In several photographs, the child appears to be playing with the object while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moves around on a rug opposite him. A later image shows the two seated together on a couch.

Reports state that Andrew was not alone with the child when the photographs were taken.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested on 66th Birthday, Then Released

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on charges of misconduct in public office. Authorities indicated that the investigation centres on alleged emails he sent to Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy in the early 2000s.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police confirmed the detention, saying it had “arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.” The force also said searches were being conducted at locations in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from detention later that evening.

According to reports, the arrest is linked to newly released documents associated with the Epstein Files. These documents suggest Andrew shared confidential information with Epstein while serving in his government role.

Royal Family Response On Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Arrest

Following the arrest, King Charles III issued a statement through Buckingham Palace, addressing the situation.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” Charles said.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation.”

He added, “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

Charles had previously stripped his brother of his “prince” title in November 2025 amid ongoing controversy related to Andrew’s association with Epstein.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 9:33 AM IST
Tags: Andrew Mountbatten-WindsorEpstein fileshome-hero-pos-4Jeffrey EpsteinRoyal FamilyUK newsWorld news

QUICK LINKS