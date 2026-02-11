‘Except Trump, No One Said India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil’, Foreign Minister Lavrov Hits Back At US, Slams ‘Coercive’ Measures

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that India plans to halt oil imports from Russia.

Addressing the State Duma, Lavrov said, “I have not heard such a statement from anyone else, including Prime Minister Modi and other Indian leaders.”

Only Trump Is Making These Claims

Lavrov made it clear that Trump is the sole world leader spreading this narrative. He stressed that there is no official confirmation from Indian leadership regarding any suspension of Russian oil imports.

“No one other than Trump has stated that India will stop purchasing Russian oil,” Lavrov added, reaffirming that India-Russia energy agreements remain unaffected.

US Accused of Coercive Tactics

Lavrov further accused the US of employing a variety of coercive measures to influence international trade. He cited tariffs, sanctions, direct prohibitions, and restrictions on communications as tools Washington uses to dominate global energy markets.

“The US seeks control over trade, energy routes, and military-technical cooperation with key partners like India and other BRICS countries,” Lavrov said.

India’s Energy Decisions Guided by National Interest

Indian officials have consistently maintained that energy security is the country’s top priority. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that India will continue sourcing crude oil from multiple partners to ensure supply stability. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India’s agreements with Russia remain intact, and all decisions are guided solely by national interest.

BRICS and Energy Security

Lavrov also highlighted India’s role in BRICS, noting that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has prioritized energy security in discussions leading up to the upcoming summit in New Delhi, which is expected to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

