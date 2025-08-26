‘Expansionist’ Plans: Syria Slams Israeli Incursions in Damascus Amid Threats of Regional War

Syria has strongly condemned a recent “military incursion” by Israel in the southwestern Damascus countryside, calling it a “serious threat to regional peace.” This comes shortly after the two countries held talks in Paris aimed at reducing tensions in southern Syria.

According to Syria’s Foreign Ministry, on Monday, Israel sent around 60 soldiers to take control of an area near Mount Hermon, just inside the Syrian border. Israel has not commented on the allegation. The ministry said the operation occurred near a strategic hilltop overlooking Beit Jinn, a southern Syrian area close to the Lebanese border. Local residents reported that Israel also arrested six Syrians there. The area is known for arms movements by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Palestinian armed groups.

Israeli Forces Incursion Sparks Syrian Criticism

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani accused Israel of violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by setting up intelligence facilities and military posts in demilitarized zones. He called this part of Israel’s “expansionist and partition plans.” Al-Shaibani made the remarks during an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers, which discussed Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

This latest Israeli action in Syria follows deadly clashes in the Druze-majority Suwayda province. In July, a week of sectarian violence there killed 1,400 people before a ceasefire ended the fighting. Israel carried out strikes on Syrian troops and even targeted central Damascus, claiming it was acting to protect the Druze community.

Syrian Interim President to Speak at United Nations

Meanwhile, Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa will speak at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September. This will mark the first time in decades that a Syrian leader addresses the UN, as the country tries to rebuild and reconnect with the international community after 14 years of civil war and the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

A Syrian official told AFP that al-Sharaa will be the first Syrian president to speak at the UN since former President Nureddin al-Atassi in 1967 and the first ever to attend the General Assembly’s high-level week, scheduled from September 22 to 30.

Al-Sharaa, who took power in December after leading rebels to Damascus and toppling Assad, remains under UN sanctions.

Also Read: Israel Admits Role in Killing of Five Gaza Journalists – Know What Netanyahu Said