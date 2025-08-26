LIVE TV
Israel Admits Role in Killing of Five Gaza Journalists – Know What Netanyahu Said

Israel Admits Role in Killing of Five Gaza Journalists – Know What Netanyahu Said

Israel expressed regret over the Nasser Hospital strike in Gaza, which killed at least 21 people, including five journalists. The attack, amid escalating offensives, drew global condemnation. Gaza reports over 2,000 dead, 13,500 wounded, rising malnutrition, and ongoing humanitarian crises.

Israeli strikes hit Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. (Image Credit - X)
Israeli strikes hit Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 26, 2025 05:39:52 IST

The Prime Minister’s Office of Israel on Monday expressed deep regret over the tragic mishap at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza.

In a post on X, the office said, “Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians.”

The statement came as Israel struck Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, killing at least 21 people, including five journalists, medics, and rescue workers, in a “double-tap” attack, amid intensifying Israeli offensives in the besieged enclave.

Israel ‘Regrets’ After Its Forces Killed Five Journalists in Gaza

Among the journalists killed were Al Jazeera’s Mohammad Salama, Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri, and Mariam Abu Daqqa, a freelance journalist working for AP at the time.

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Deir el-Balah, said the attack “has sent the entire area into an absolute sense of chaos and panic… not only for passers-by or people living in the vicinity of the hospital, but for the patients themselves, who are receiving treatment in one of the areas that must be protected under… international humanitarian law.”

Dr Ahmed al-Farra, head of the paediatrics department at Nasser Hospital, described the attack as a “double-tap,” saying the first strike hit the top floor of the building, followed minutes later by a second projectile as journalists and rescuers rushed up an external staircase.

Al Jazeera condemned the attack as “a clear intent to bury the truth.” The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate called it “an open war against free media, with the aim of terrorising journalists and preventing them from fulfilling their professional duty of exposing its crimes to the world.”

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, said, “Rescuers killed in line of duty. Scenes like this unfold every moment in Gaza, often unseen, largely undocumented… I beg states: how much more must be witnessed before you act to stop this carnage? Break the blockade. Impose an Arms Embargo. Impose Sanctions.”

Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed at least 61 people since dawn Monday, including seven seeking aid. Gaza’s Civil Defence said Israel has destroyed 1,000 buildings in Gaza City since August 6, trapping hundreds under rubble, while ongoing shelling and blocked access routes have prevented rescue and aid operations.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Gaza

The al-Awda Hospital reported Israeli gunfire killed six aid seekers in central Gaza and wounded 15 others. Al-Shifa Hospital said three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in a separate strike.

Al Jazeera reported that Gaza’s Ministry of Health confirmed over 2,000 Palestinians have been killed and around 13,500 wounded while seeking aid at distribution points or along UN and aid convoy routes.

UN humanitarian office OCHA warned of deepening malnutrition among children, saying, “With famine conditions now confirmed in Gaza governorate, hunger and malnutrition among children are deepening… without proper nutrition, water and care, their condition worsens more quickly.”

Chris McIntosh, Oxfam’s humanitarian response adviser in Gaza, described the situation as “truly a singular humanitarian disaster and the worst crisis that I’ve ever been part of… by far.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump predicted the war could see a “conclusive end” within two to three weeks, adding, “It’s got to get over with because between the hunger and all of the other problems – worse than hunger, death, pure death – people [are] being killed.”

Al Jazeera’s coverage has highlighted the growing toll on civilians and journalists, underscoring repeated targeted attacks on media and healthcare facilities. (ANI)

Tags: gazaisrael

Israel Admits Role in Killing of Five Gaza Journalists – Know What Netanyahu Said

