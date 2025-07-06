Live Tv
Explained: Why Xi Jinping Is Missing a China-Backed BRICS Summit For the First Time

Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly skipping the BRICS summit for the first time, sending Premier Li Qiang in his place. Amid global tensions and domestic economic strain, Xi's likely absence has raised questions about China’s priorities and the future of the expanded BRICS alliance. Here's what we know so far.

Xi Jinping is reportedly skipping the BRICS summit for the first time amid global tensions and economic challenges.

July 6, 2025

As leaders of the expanded BRICS group gather in Rio de Janeiro this week, one major player is noticeably absent: Chinese President Xi Jinping. It’s the first time in over a decade that Xi is skipping the annual BRICS summit: a platform China has historically used to push its vision of a multipolar world.

Instead, Xi has sent Premier Li Qiang, his trusted second-in-command. Here’s what we know so far about the agenda for this year’s BRICS summit, who all are attending and what could be behind Xi’s decision to skip this BRICS meeting.

 1. Xi’s Absence, a First But Not a Snub

Xi’s decision to skip the two-day summit may seem surprising, given China’s key role in BRICS. But experts say BRICS is key element of Beijing’s efforts to ensure it “isn’t hemmed in by the US allies.” 

Chong Ja Ian, associate professor at the National University of Singapore told CNN that with Trump’s foreign policy upending alliances, BRICS may no longer be Xi’s top priority right now.

2. China’s Domestic Troubles Take Center Stage

At home, China is reportedly facing serious economic headwinds. Slowing growth, youth unemployment and trade friction with the US are all demanding Xi’s attention. 

Analysts suggest his focus may be on internal planning ahead of a major political conclave expected later this year.

Xi is likely prioritising domestic stability and economic recovery over global optics, CNN quoted Brian Wong from the University of Hong Kong as saying. “Whether it be the Sino-Russian partnership or Beijing’s desire to project its purported leadership of the Global South, there is much in BRICS+ that resonates with Xi’s foreign policy worldview,” Wong added.

3. BRICS Faces an Identity Challenge

The BRICS group — originally Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.

While the group talks are usually focussed on challenging Western dominance and supporting a “multipolar world,” there are often reported frictions and divisons on account of diverse members and varying interests, as reported by CNN.

Reports suggest a recent BRICS statement expressing “grave concern” over military strikes on Iran avoided naming the US or Israel directly.

4. President Vladimir Putin Also Absent as PM Modi Gains Spotlight

  • Xi Jinping isn’t the only world leader missing in Rio. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also skipping the summit and will attend virtually, reportedly due to an ICC arrest warrant.
  • PM Modi is expected to attend the summit and will also likely embark on a state visit to Brazil.
  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is also likely to be present.
  • Some of the newly added BRICS members, including Indonesia, are reportedly sending top representatives, while details of attendees from Saudi Arabia remain unclear.

5. Is De-Dollariaation Still a Hot Topic?

According to the CNN report, key theme expected to be discussed at the summit is de-dollarisation or moving trade and finance away from the US dollar, an idea that many believe resonates especially with Russia and Iran, both currently under heavy US sanctions.

Earlier this year, Brazil’s President Lula highlighted “increasing payment options” as a host priority. China, too, is believed to be pushing for the use of its digital currency in trade among BRICS members.

However, a full-fledged BRICS currency, floated by Lula in 2023, may not figure in key discussion this year. Notably, President Donald Trump had blasted this idea, threatening 100% tariffs on countries that support it.

(With inputs from CNN)

