Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > Explainer > Why Elon Musk Cannot Run For US President Despite Launching His ‘America Party’ | Explained

Why Elon Musk Cannot Run For US President Despite Launching His ‘America Party’ | Explained

Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political party called the “America Party” following the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” Despite leading this new venture, Musk confirmed he cannot run for US president in 2028 due to constitutional rules requiring candidates to be native-born citizens. The party plans to contest the 2026 midterm elections, aiming to challenge the traditional two-party system.

Elon Musk launches America Party but confirms he can’t run for US president due to constitutional citizenship rules.
Elon Musk launches America Party but confirms he can’t run for US president due to constitutional citizenship rules. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 09:09:42 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Tesla CEO and tech billioniare Elon Musk has announced the formation of his new political party, the “America Party,” after the passage of US President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”  

Musk revealed his decision on his social media platform X, following a poll he posted a day earlier, where he asked users if he should create a new political party.

“Independence Day seemed the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!” he wrote. The poll received a majority “yes” vote.

Musk declared, “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Who is Funding Elon Musk’s America Party?

Elon Musk is the world’s richest person, with an estimated net worth of \$405.2 billion according to Forbes. Musk is expected to be the primary financier of his new political party, America Party. His political action committee, America PAC, which reportedly donated around $40.5 million to support Trump’s 2024 campaign, could potentially be redirected to fund the America Party.

Also Read: Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ To Counter Democrats, Republicans

However, no official funding plans for 2025 have been announced yet.

Federal regulations under the McCain-Feingold Act cap individual contributions to political parties at $450,000. This means Musk would either need to attract additional donors or utilize a super PAC to make unlimited independent expenditures in support of his new political project.

Can Elon Musk Run for President in the 2028 US Elections?

Elon Musk is ineligible to run for the presidency in 2028 due to US constitutional restrictions. Article II, Section 1 of the US Constitution requires presidential candidates to be native-born citizens. Musk was born in South Africa and became a US citizen in 2002.

He confirmed this last year, saying, “I cannot be president because of my African birth.”

Who Are The There Other Leaders Involved in the America Party?

So far, Elon Musk has not anounnced any official leadership team for the America Party aside from Musk himself. However, there has been growing speculation on social media.

Some users have suggested Representative Thomas Massie, who recently distanced himself from his party during the “Big Beautiful Bill” vote, could join Musk’s political initiative.

Another user, @WeKnow_1234, floated the idea of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a possible figure in the party, although there is no evidence to support this claim.

Andrew Yang, co-founder of the Forward Party, has publicly expressed his willingness to join with Musk.

Who Will Lead Elon Musk’s America Party?

According to Trump ally Laura Loomer, prominent conservative voices such as Tucker Carlson, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), and Thomas Massie are expected to take leadership roles within Musk’s America Party. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

Responding to a user on X who asked whether the party would compete in the midterms or wait until 2028, Musk replied “next year,” indicating that the America Party will participate in the 2026 midterm elections. The party is expected to field candidates in the House and Senate races scheduled for November 2026.

Also Read: World News Live Updates: Texas Flash Floods Kill 50, 20 Campers Still Missing; Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ Amid Feud with Donald Trump

Tags: America Partybig beautiful billelon muskhome_hero_pos_3
Advertisement

More News

Texas Floods: A Timeline Of The Deadliest Floods US Has Witnessed Over The Years
Nashville SC Defeats Philadelphia Union 1-0: Thanks To A Last-Minute Penalty Kick From Hany Mukhtar
Banks Shut These Days From July 6 to 13. Check the Full List Here
PM Modi Extends Ashadhi Ekadashi Wishes, Prays For Welfare Of All
China Opens New Flight Path Extension Near Taiwan Strait, Taipei Slams Move as ‘Unilateral’
Gautam Gambhir’s Witty Remark on His Fiery Past: “My Tussles Were Few”
Israel to Send Team for Ceasefire Talks in Qatar Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu Meeting
“Your Victory Feels Personal”: Priyanka Chopra Reacts Warmly to R Madhavan’s Heartfelt Praise
Opinion: AI, Jobs, and the Gathering Storm – Why Leaders Must Act Before Trust Erodes
Dalai Lama’s Birthday: His Journey Of Exile And Global Influence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?