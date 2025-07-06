Why Elon Musk Cannot Run For US President Despite Launching His ‘America Party’ | Explained

Tesla CEO and tech billioniare Elon Musk has announced the formation of his new political party, the “America Party,” after the passage of US President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Musk revealed his decision on his social media platform X, following a poll he posted a day earlier, where he asked users if he should create a new political party.

Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

“Independence Day seemed the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!” he wrote. The poll received a majority “yes” vote.

Musk declared, “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

Who is Funding Elon Musk’s America Party?

Elon Musk is the world’s richest person, with an estimated net worth of \$405.2 billion according to Forbes. Musk is expected to be the primary financier of his new political party, America Party. His political action committee, America PAC, which reportedly donated around $40.5 million to support Trump’s 2024 campaign, could potentially be redirected to fund the America Party.

However, no official funding plans for 2025 have been announced yet.

Federal regulations under the McCain-Feingold Act cap individual contributions to political parties at $450,000. This means Musk would either need to attract additional donors or utilize a super PAC to make unlimited independent expenditures in support of his new political project.

Can Elon Musk Run for President in the 2028 US Elections?

Elon Musk is ineligible to run for the presidency in 2028 due to US constitutional restrictions. Article II, Section 1 of the US Constitution requires presidential candidates to be native-born citizens. Musk was born in South Africa and became a US citizen in 2002.

He confirmed this last year, saying, “I cannot be president because of my African birth.”

Who Are The There Other Leaders Involved in the America Party?

So far, Elon Musk has not anounnced any official leadership team for the America Party aside from Musk himself. However, there has been growing speculation on social media.

Some users have suggested Representative Thomas Massie, who recently distanced himself from his party during the “Big Beautiful Bill” vote, could join Musk’s political initiative.

Another user, @WeKnow_1234, floated the idea of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a possible figure in the party, although there is no evidence to support this claim.

Andrew Yang, co-founder of the Forward Party, has publicly expressed his willingness to join with Musk.

Who Will Lead Elon Musk’s America Party?

According to Trump ally Laura Loomer, prominent conservative voices such as Tucker Carlson, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), and Thomas Massie are expected to take leadership roles within Musk’s America Party. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

I predict Tucker Carlson, MTG and Thomas Massie will join the new “America Party” to spite President Trump. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 5, 2025

Responding to a user on X who asked whether the party would compete in the midterms or wait until 2028, Musk replied “next year,” indicating that the America Party will participate in the 2026 midterm elections. The party is expected to field candidates in the House and Senate races scheduled for November 2026.

Next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

