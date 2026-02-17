LIVE TV
Explosion at New York Church Leaves 5 Injured, Firefighter Among Critical; Gas Leak Suspected | Watch Shocking Video

An explosion rocked the Abundant Life Fellowship Church on State Route 12 in Boonville, New York, injuring five people. New York State Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Explosion at New York Church Leaves 5 Injured. (Photo: X)
Explosion at New York Church Leaves 5 Injured. (Photo: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 18, 2026 00:05:09 IST

An explosion rocked the Abundant Life Fellowship Church on State Route 12 in Boonville, New York, injuring five people. New York State Police have launched an investigation into the incident. 

Officials said emergency crews were called to the scene at around 10:23 am (US time) following reports of a gas smell inside the church. Witnesses later told investigators they had detected the odour shortly before the blast occurred.

How Many Were Injured in New York Church Fire? 

In a statement to Newsweek, state police confirmed that a Boonville firefighter was inside the church responding to the emergency when the explosion occurred. Two individuals- the firefighter and a civilian- were reported to be in critical condition, while three others sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. 

Officials said the blast caused catastrophic damage ot the church, effectively destroying the building. They added that there were no signs of foul play and noted that the structure was heated using propane cylinders. 

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 11:59 PM IST
