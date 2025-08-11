Explosion Rocks US Steel Coking Plant in Pennsylvania, One Dead, Multiple Injured & Trapped

An explosion at an American Steel facility near Pittsburg on Monday morning has left one dead while multiple individuals were trapped under debris, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

The blast was reported at the Clairton Coke Works, the US-based news agency reported.

According to Allegheny County director of communications Abigail Gardner, there were no immediate reports of any fatalities.

“It is an active scene,” she said, adding that emergency responders were working at the site of the incident to provide rescue and relief to the affected.

Fire Broke Out Just Before 11 am

The Allegheny County Emergency Services said the fire at the plant was reported at 10:51 am local time, as reported by AP.

According to the report, at least five people have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment so far.

Meanwhile, Mayor Rich Lattanzi also said that multiple injuries were reported, and he noted that the explosion occured in the “reversing room between thirteenth and fifteenth battery.” Reportedly, it forms a part of the coking factory’s control system.

Bernie Hall, Director of United Steelworkers District 10, noted that union officials have reached on the spot and are evaluating the situation and provinding help to its members.

He added that the “scope of the tragedy” is yet to be determined, and “multiple workers are receiving medical treatment for their injuries.”

Located along the Monongahela River, the Clairton Coke Works is widely known as the biggest coking operation in North America. Reportedly, thousands of workers are employed in the firm.