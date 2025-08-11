LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > World > Explosion Rocks US Steel Coking Plant in Pennsylvania, One Dead, Multiple Injured & Trapped

Explosion Rocks US Steel Coking Plant in Pennsylvania, One Dead, Multiple Injured & Trapped

An explosion at the Clairton Coke Works near Pittsburgh has reportedly left people trapped under debris. Emergency crews are on-site, and at least five have been transported for treatment. No confirmed fatalities have been reported so far.

An explosion at US Steel's Clairton Coke Works in Pennsylvania has left several people trapped. Emergency crews are working to rescue them. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
An explosion at US Steel's Clairton Coke Works in Pennsylvania has left several people trapped. Emergency crews are working to rescue them. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 11, 2025 22:03:00 IST

An explosion at an American Steel facility near Pittsburg on Monday morning has left one dead while multiple individuals were trapped under debris, according to a report published by The Associated Press. 

The blast was reported at the Clairton Coke Works, the US-based news agency reported.

According to Allegheny County director of communications Abigail Gardner, there were no immediate reports of any fatalities.

“It is an active scene,” she said, adding that emergency responders were working at the site of the incident to provide rescue and relief to the affected.

Fire Broke Out Just Before 11 am

The Allegheny County Emergency Services said the fire at the plant was reported at 10:51 am local time, as reported by AP. 

According to the report, at least five people have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment so far.

Meanwhile, Mayor Rich Lattanzi also said that multiple injuries were reported, and he noted that the explosion occured in the “reversing room between thirteenth and fifteenth battery.” Reportedly, it forms a part of the coking factory’s control system.

Bernie Hall, Director of United Steelworkers District 10, noted that union officials have reached on the spot and are evaluating the situation and provinding help to its members.

He added that the “scope of the tragedy” is yet to be determined, and “multiple workers are receiving medical treatment for their injuries.” 

Located along the Monongahela River, the Clairton Coke Works is widely known as the biggest coking operation in North America. Reportedly, thousands of workers are employed in the firm.

Tags: Clairton Coke Workshome-hero-pos-9latest US news

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists

LATEST NEWS

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Explosion Rocks US Steel Coking Plant in Pennsylvania, One Dead, Multiple Injured & Trapped

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Explosion Rocks US Steel Coking Plant in Pennsylvania, One Dead, Multiple Injured & Trapped

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Explosion Rocks US Steel Coking Plant in Pennsylvania, One Dead, Multiple Injured & Trapped
Explosion Rocks US Steel Coking Plant in Pennsylvania, One Dead, Multiple Injured & Trapped
Explosion Rocks US Steel Coking Plant in Pennsylvania, One Dead, Multiple Injured & Trapped
Explosion Rocks US Steel Coking Plant in Pennsylvania, One Dead, Multiple Injured & Trapped

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?