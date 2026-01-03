LIVE TV
Home > World > Explosions Rock Caracas: Venezuela Declares National Emergency, Maduro Calls for Full Mobilization of Social and Political Forces

Tensions rise between the U.S. and Venezuela as Trump hints at land operations and urges Maduro to resign. Caracas remains on edge amid uncertainty, leaving citizens, diplomats, and markets anxious.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 3, 2026 13:37:04 IST

Venezuela Shakes as Explosions Rock Caracas; Maduro Declares National Emergency

Explosions and Black Smoke Take Over Caracas

Caracas woke up to chaos early Saturday as multiple explosions rocked the city, sending columns of black smoke into the sky. Aircraft were reportedly spotted above, and a power outage hit the southern area near a major military base. The Venezuelan government slammed it as “military aggression” by the United States. President Nicolas Maduro immediately declared a national emergency, urging social and political forces to “activate mobilization plans.” Was it an isolated incident or the start of something bigger? Caracas is holding its breath.

Government Calls For Mobilization

Maduro’s administration is pulling out all stops, calling on citizens to stay alert and support the state’s emergency plans. “Venezuela rejects any foreign military aggression,” the statement declared, signaling that Caracas is ready for action, but how the situation unfolds remains anyone’s guess.

U.S.-Venezuela Tensions Escalate

For months now, there has been a slow brewing of tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela. At the same time, President Trump has been going public with his anticipation of land operations and, at the same time, he has been pushing President Maduro to resign. President Trump has even called it “smart” for Maduro to get out of here. There has been no public playbook or official plan made available, leaving both Venezuela and the world in the dark about what the United States might do next. Caracas is still very much on edge, and the citizens are watching the situation develop closely and, at the same time, are mindful that any escalation might lead to consequences that are very wide-ranging. The uncertainty is such that it keeps diplomats, markets, and even ordinary Venezuelans in a state of similar apprehension as the world is waiting to see in which direction the confrontation will go.

Security on High Alert

Military bases and key areas remain on edge. With explosions, black smoke, and power outages all in play, citizens are glued to updates. Is this chaos a one-off, or the opening act of a larger confrontation? Only time will tell.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging people to stay safe and follow official guidance.

(With Inputs From REUTERS)

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 1:35 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Caracas explosionscitizen anxietydiplomatic uncertaintydonald trumpforeign-policyland operationsmarket impactmilitary threatmobilization plansnational emergencyNicolas Maduropolitical-unrestvenezuelaVenezuela crisis

