US Strikes Venezuela? At Least 7 Explosions Rock Caracas, Power Cut Near Military Base As Low-Flying Aircraft Spotted Amid Trump-Maduro Tensions

Venezuela Strikes: Multiple explosions jolted the capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday, with loud blasts heard across several parts of the city. Reuters witnesses reported that the southern area of Caracas, close to a major military base, was left without electricity following the incident.

Residents in multiple neighbourhoods rushed out onto the streets after hearing the explosions, while people were also seen gathering at a distance in different parts of the city.

At Least Seven Explosions Hear In Venezuela, Low-Flying Aircraft Reported

According to the Associated Press, at least seven explosions were heard across the capital. The news agency also reported the sound of low-flying aircraft over Caracas around the same time.

Unverified visuals circulating on social media platforms allegedly showed the moment the explosions struck the city. However, the authenticity of these visuals has not been independently confirmed.

US-Venezuela Tensions

The explosions come against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Venezuela and the United States, as the Donald Trump-led administration has taken a series of actions targeting the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

These actions include the seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers and at least one airstrike on land, carried out earlier as part of Washington’s pressure campaign against the Maduro government.

US Military Strikes in Regional Waters Against Venezuela

Beyond measures taken directly against Venezuela, the US military has also conducted several deadly strikes on boats accused of drug smuggling in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

According to details released by the US military, the maritime campaign has resulted in at least 107 deaths across no fewer than 30 strikes.

Donald Trump On Land Operations In Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Reacts

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken about the possibility of land operations in Venezuela as part of efforts to force President Maduro to step down from power. These efforts have included the imposition of tougher sanctions aimed at isolating the Venezuelan government economically and politically.

President Nicolas Maduro has strongly rejected any links to criminal activity. He has said that the United States is attempting to remove him from power in order to gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and its rare earth mineral resources.

