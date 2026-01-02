Who Is Christian Sturdivant? 18-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot in North Carolina, Planned to Stab Up to 20 People

The FBI said on Friday that it had thwarted a New Year’s Eve terror plot in North Carolina after identifying a suspect who was allegedly radicalised by ISIS. Authorities have charged 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant, a resident of Mint Hill, in connection with the case.

What Was the ‘New Years Attack 2026’ Plan?

According to a Reuters report, Sturdivant was allegedly planning knife and hammer attacks aimed at civilians as well as responding police officers. During a search of his home, FBI agents recovered a handwritten note titled “New Year Attack 2026,” which outlined plans to stab as many as 20 people.

An FBI official said at a briefing that, “The Defendant was an 18-year-old, Christan Sturdivant. He has been planning the attack for a year. He was planning this attack with the support of ISIS, and we have charged him with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, that organisation being ISIS.”

However, Sturdivant has not yet formally responded to the charges, the report said.

Who Is Christian Sturdivant?

Christian Sturdivant, an 18-year-old resident of Mint Hill, North Carolina, has been charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the department said in an official statement. He has not yet entered a plea.

Federal agents arrested Sturdivant on Wednesday, and he was ordered to remain in custody after appearing before Susan Rodriguez, a US District Judge, on Friday morning. According to a report by the Associated Press, a hearing in the case has been scheduled for January 7.

How New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled?

FBI Director Kash Patel praised the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies for averting a potential loss of lives. In a post on X, he said, “The @FBI and partners foiled another potential New Year’s Eve attack from an individual allegedly inspired by ISIS. @FBICharlotte will be speaking at a press conference shortly with more details. Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives.”

Potential ISIS-inspired attack disrupted. Today’s announcement marks the second public instance in a matter of weeks where the FBI and LEO partners stepped in and stopped an alleged New Years Eve attacker before they could harm innocent people. Thank you to our @FBI personnel… pic.twitter.com/yunPiEYCtx — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) January 2, 2026

