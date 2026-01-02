FBI Foils ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve Says Kash Patel, 18-Year-old Charged: How a Mass Attack Was Averted

The FBI said on Friday that it had thwarted a New Year’s Eve terror plot in North Carolina after identifying a suspect who was allegedly radicalised by ISIS. Authorities have charged 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant, a resident of Mint Hill, in connection with the case.

What Was the ‘New Years Attack 2026’ Plan?

According to a Reuters report, Sturdivant was allegedly planning knife and hammer attacks aimed at civilians as well as responding police officers. During a search of his home, FBI agents recovered a handwritten note titled “New Year Attack 2026,” which outlined plans to stab as many as 20 people.

An FBI official said at a briefing that, “The Defendant was an 18-year-old, Christan Sturdivant. He has been planning the attack for an year. He was planning this attack with the support of ISIS, and we have charged him with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, that organisation being ISIS.”

However, according to the report, Sturdivant has not yet formally responded to the charges.

How New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled?

FBI Director Kash Patel praised the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies for averting a potential loss of lives. In a post on X, he said, “The @FBI and partners foiled another potential New Year’s Eve attack from an individual allegedly inspired by ISIS. @FBICharlotte will be speaking at a press conference shortly with more details. Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives.”

Potential ISIS-inspired attack disrupted. Today’s announcement marks the second public instance in a matter of weeks where the FBI and LEO partners stepped in and stopped an alleged New Years Eve attacker before they could harm innocent people. Thank you to our @FBI personnel… pic.twitter.com/yunPiEYCtx — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) January 2, 2026





