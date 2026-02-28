Explosions Rock Dubai: One Dead In Abu Dhabi As Iran Fires Missile Waves Across Gulf After US–Israel Strikes On Its Territory

Explosions shook major Gulf cities on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as Iran launched a wave of missiles at its neighbours following heavy attacks on its soil by the United States and Israel.

Officials in Dubai also reported explosions. Videos and eyewitness accounts showed air defence systems lighting up the night sky as they engaged incoming threats. The region’s usually busy airports were thrown into chaos as flights were suspended and airspace closed as safety measures were put in place.

Missile Attacks Across Gulf Cities

In Abu Dhabi which is the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Reports say that the residents were shaken by at least five loud booms. Windows rattled along the Corniche, and dense smoke was seen rising in the sky. The UAE authorities said they had detected and intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at their territory. One civilian was tragically killed in those strikes, according to official statements.

Across the Gulf, similar scenes unfolded. As per reports coming from Doha, Qatar, severalpeople heard explosions in the distance. Government alerts have instructed residents to stay indoors. An Indian resident in Doha said she and her family were huddled together and were watching the skies and waiting for news.

Chaos Across Region

In Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, several loud blasts were heard and reported by local correspondents. Meanwhile, nations like Kuwait and Jordan reported that they had intercepted Iranian missiles heading toward their airspace which shows how wide-ranging the retaliation had become.

Iran’s missile barrage was in direct retaliation for what its leaders called a “major attack” by the United States and Israel on Iranian soil earlier in the day. Those strikes hit military and strategic sites and marked one of the most serious confrontations between these powers in years.

Retaliation After US–Israel Strikes on Iran

Global reactions were swift. Governments around the world issued travel warnings and advisories. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi told Indian citizens to be cautious, avoid unnecessary travel and follow safety instructions amid the escalating violence.

As tension spreads, ordinary residents remain on edge. What began earlier in Iran now echoes across borders, turning once-quiet Gulf capitals into places on alert. Full-scale conflict fears are rising as nations brace for what could come next.

Also Read: Middle East War-Like Situation: Meet The Five Powerful Leaders Shaping The Course Of The US And Israel’s War On Iran