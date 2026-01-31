LIVE TV
Home > World > Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named

Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named

The newly released Epstein Files have put powerful names, including Donald Trump, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, back in the spotlight. The DOJ says the allegations against Trump are unverified, unproven and in some cases false, stressing that being named does not mean guilt.

Epstein files trigger global shockwaves as Donald Trump named again (Image: AI generated)
Epstein files trigger global shockwaves as Donald Trump named again (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 31, 2026 02:46:41 IST

Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named

The newly released Epstein Files have once again sent shockwaves across the US and beyond. It has named powerful people like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and the US President Donald Trump back into public focus. The documents released by the US Department of Justice include more than 3 million pages, along with over 2,000 videos and over 180,000 images linked to the long-running Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

As per reports, the DOJ has made it clear that the files do not accuse Donald Trump of any criminal wrongdoing. Officials have also warned that many of the claims inside the documents are unverified, unproven, or even false. Some allegations were submitted as raw FBI tips, meaning they were never confirmed or supported by evidence.

Flight Logs Of Donald Trump Raise Questions

According to the released records, flight logs suggest Trump may have flown on Epstein’s private jet around eight times during the 1990s. Some of these flights allegedly included Ghislaine Maxwell. Authorities stress that appearing in flight logs does not prove illegal activity.

The DOJ has said that several allegations involving Trump are “false, untrue, and sensationalist.” These claims were included only because the law required all material to be released, according to reports. 

Serious Allegations, No Proof Against Donald Trump

Reports say that, one complainant claimed her friend was forced into a sexual act with Donald Trump decades ago and was also abused by Epstein. The documents clearly state that this allegation is not verified.

Other callers linked Trump’s name to Epstein parties, alleged assaults, and disturbing behaviour. None of these accusations are supported by evidence.

According to reports, one of the most extreme claims came from a complainant who said she was trafficked at age 13. She alleged Trump paid for sex acts and was present when her newborn baby was killed. The DOJ has said this allegation is unverified and unsupported.

Epstein Island and Party Allegations

Another caller claimed she was taken to Epstein’s private island and later told that photos existed of her with Epstein. She also alleged that school officials pressured her politically and claimed Trump and the FBI were on a call during a meeting. This claim remains unverified as per reports. 

Another allegation described a mid-2000s party attended by Epstein, Trump, and others, where young women were allegedly being “auctioned.” There is no proof supporting this claim.

Finally, one complainant alleged that Mar-a-Lago “calendar girl” parties involved minors and accused Trump and others of sexual assault. These claims remain raw allegations only.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 2:46 AM IST
Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named

Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named

Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named
Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named
Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named
Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named

