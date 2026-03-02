LIVE TV
FACT CHECK: Iran Said Netanyahu's Fate 'Unclear' After Jerusalem Strike Claim; Israeli PM Shows Up Publicly at Beit Shemesh Attack Site, Debunked the 'Fake News'- What We Know

FACT CHECK: Iran Said Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ After Jerusalem Strike Claim; Israeli PM Shows Up Publicly at Beit Shemesh Attack Site, Debunked the ‘Fake News’- What We Know

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a public appearance at Beit Shemesh after Iranian missile claims, confirming his safety. The PMO dismissed reports as false, reassuring citizens and international observers.

Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ (Pic: X)
Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 2, 2026 22:57:43 IST

FACT CHECK: Iran Said Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ After Jerusalem Strike Claim; Israeli PM Shows Up Publicly at Beit Shemesh Attack Site, Debunked the ‘Fake News’- What We Know

FACT CHECK: Netanyahu Says “Missile? What Missile?” – Shows Up in Public

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first public appearance after Iran declared that a ballistic attack had rendered his office inaccessible to him. He visited a disaster site in Beit Shemesh to demonstrate his safety to people who had expressed concern about him. His office declared that Iranian reports of damage were false after they confirmed no damage had occurred. The area near Jerusalem showed no evidence of missile strikes, according to local residents. The Prime Minister’s presence at the event provides citizens and international observers with proof of his safety because personal appearances serve as the most effective method to combat false information.

Netanyahu Visits Beit Shemesh Missile Site, Confirms Safety Amid Iranian Strike Claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a public appearance by touring a missile strike site in Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem, where nine individuals were reportedly killed during recent Iranian missile attacks. Netanyahu visited the site to demonstrate that military operations serve two purposes, which include destroying an existing threat to Israel and establishing conditions that will allow Iranian citizens to achieve freedom from their oppressive government.

He stated that ongoing military operations aim to end an “existential threat” and create conditions for the Iranian people to “throw off the yoke of tyranny.”

His remarks highlighted Israel’s stance on safeguarding national security while underscoring the broader objective of addressing regional instability. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) promptly dismissed Iranian claims that the missile strike had impacted his office, labeling such reports as “fake news” and confirming that no damage occurred. Residents in the vicinity of Jerusalem also reported no evidence of missile impacts near the Prime Minister’s Office. Netanyahu’s public appearance provides peace of mind for Israeli citizens while proving to international observers that he remains safe.

Tensions Escalate: Iran Retaliates After US-Israeli Strikes, PM Modi Calls for Ceasefire

The Iranian claim was part of a “tenth wave” of retaliatory strikes which followed the joint US-Israeli operation codenamed Epic Fury or Rising Lion that attacked strategic sites throughout Iran. The conflict reached a new level of intensity, which began on the weekend after news broke that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family, and top Iranian officials had died during the airstrikes.

Iran launched missiles and drones to attack Israeli government buildings, military headquarters, and US bases located in the area. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to demonstrate his deep worry about the situation and request an instant end to fighting, which would stop the conflict from increasing.

(With Inputs From Reports, And X)

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 10:57 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: ayatollah ali khameneiBeit Shemesh attackbenjamin netanyahuEpic FuryIran missile strikeIranian retaliationIsraeli Prime Minister safetyNarendra Modi ceasefireRising LionUS-Israeli operation

FACT CHECK: Iran Said Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ After Jerusalem Strike Claim; Israeli PM Shows Up Publicly at Beit Shemesh Attack Site, Debunked the ‘Fake News’- What We Know

FACT CHECK: Iran Said Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ After Jerusalem Strike Claim; Israeli PM Shows Up Publicly at Beit Shemesh Attack Site, Debunked the ‘Fake News’- What We Know

