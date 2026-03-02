First Indian Casualty In Middle East Tensions As Drone Boat Strikes ‘MKD VYOM’ Oil Tanker Near Oman- What We Know About The Crew Member Killed?

An Indian national has become the first confirmed Indian casualty amid the escalating Middle East tensions after an explosive-laden unmanned boat struck the oil tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Oman on Monday.

According to Oman’s Ministry of Defence, the tanker was attacked 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate. The vessel, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, suffered a fire and explosion in its engine room following the strike.

Attack on MKD VYOM: What Happened?

The Maritime Security Centre in Oman reported that the MKD VYOM was hit by an unmanned boat carrying explosives. The blast caused significant damage to the engine room, resulting in the death of one crew member.

While Omani authorities did not immediately disclose the nationality of the deceased, local media confirmed that the victim was an Indian crew member working aboard the tanker.

The remaining 21 crew members were evacuated safely. Reports indicate that the crew included 16 Indian nationals, four Bangladeshi nationals, and one Ukrainian national.

What We Know About the Indian Crew Member Killed

The identity of the deceased Indian national has not yet been officially released. Company sources confirmed that the crew member was in the engine room at the time of the explosion, which proved fatal.

This marks the first confirmed Indian fatality directly linked to the ongoing regional conflict impacting maritime routes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Indian authorities are coordinating with Omani officials for further details and procedures, including possible repatriation.

Linked Attack on MV Skylight

In a separate but related incident, another oil tanker, MV Skylight, came under attack near Musandam’s Khasab Port. The vessel was struck in waters close to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit corridor.

Four crew members were injured in that incident, and all 20 crew members including 15 Indians and five Iranians were evacuated safely.

The Embassy of India in Oman said it is in constant touch with Omani authorities regarding search operations and repatriation efforts for affected crew members.

Rising Middle East Tensions and Maritime Risks

The attacks come amid escalating hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. While no group has officially claimed responsibility for the drone boat strike, regional tensions have intensified following reported military exchanges and retaliatory threats affecting shipping lanes.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through this narrow waterway daily, making it one of the world’s most strategic energy chokepoints.

Shipping companies have reportedly begun rerouting vessels or anchoring outside the strait amid rising security concerns. Insurers are also reassessing risk premiums for ships operating in the region.

Impact on Global Shipping and Indian Seafarers

The attack on MKD VYOM highlights growing risks to commercial maritime operations in the Gulf region. India has one of the largest seafaring communities globally, with thousands of Indian nationals working aboard international cargo and oil vessels.

Maritime security agencies and governments are closely monitoring developments as tensions threaten to disrupt global trade flows and energy supplies.

Further details about the deceased Indian crew member are awaited as investigations continue.

