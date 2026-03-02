Planning A Dubai Trip Amid Wartime Or Already Given Up After Booking? Know All About Flight Refunds And Rescheduling As Middle East Tensions Deepen

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains on high alert as tensions in the Middle East escalate following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation across the Gulf region. With airspace closures, embassy shutdowns, intercepted missiles, and over 350 Indian flight cancellations, thousands of passengers are now scrambling to understand refund and rescheduling options.

If you are planning a Dubai trip or have already reconsidered after booking here’s everything you need to know.

UAE Closes Tehran Embassy, Goes on High Alert

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and diplomatic mission amid escalating hostilities.

In an official statement, the ministry condemned attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including residential areas, airports, and ports, calling them a “flagrant violation of national sovereignty” and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones aimed at the country. Authorities said two people injured by falling debris in Dubai are in stable condition.

Residents have been advised to remain indoors and follow instructions from Dubai Police and Civil Defence.

Dubai Turns Subdued; Remote Work Recommended

As Iran’s retaliation widened across the Gulf, Dubai appeared unusually quiet. Roads typically busy even on weekends saw lighter traffic in several areas. Some residents reported long supermarket queues, delayed grocery deliveries, and thinner-than-usual shelves.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recommended remote work for private sector employees until Tuesday, reflecting the heightened alert across the Emirates.

Airspace Closures Disrupt Flights Across West Asia

Air travel to and from Dubai and other West Asian cities has been severely disrupted after regional airspace closures. Airports across the UAE, Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman have temporarily restricted operations.

Over 350 Indian flights were cancelled on Sunday alone, with Delhi and Mumbai among the worst affected hubs. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the situation.

IndiGo Refund and Rescheduling Policy Explained

IndiGo has extended the suspension of certain international flights passing through affected airspace. The airline is offering:

Full refunds or free rescheduling

Complete waiver of change fees

Passengers who booked on or before February 28, 2026, for travel until March 7, 2026, are eligible for these benefits. The airline said it had “meticulously evaluated the evolving regional trends” before extending the precautionary suspension.

Travel Advisory We have continued to meticulously evaluate the evolving regional developments and their potential impact on flight operations. After reviewing the latest operational inputs, we are taking the course that we believe is most responsible at this time, purely in the… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 2, 2026

Impacted travellers will receive notifications on registered contact details, and assistance teams will guide them through available options.

Air India, Akasa Air, SpiceJet: What Passengers Should Know

Air India halted flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until March 2, cancelling around 125 international services. Flights to North America and Europe are being rerouted with technical stops in Rome to avoid restricted airspace. Passengers who booked by February 28 for travel up to March 5 are eligible for refunds or free changes.

#TravelUpdate: Due to airspace closure in Dubai (DXB), some of our flights may be affected. Passengers are advised to check their flight status at https://t.co/2wynECZugy or contact our 24*7 Reservation Helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for assistance. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 28, 2026

Akasa Air suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh until March 2. Travellers with bookings until March 7, 2026, can opt for a full refund or reschedule without additional charges.

#TravelUpdate: As part of our continued commitment to safety and responsible operations, we are taking measured decisions across select international sectors in view of the evolving situation in the Middle East. As shared earlier, Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha,… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) March 1, 2026

SpiceJet cancelled flights between India and the UAE for March 1 and March 2 due to temporary airspace closure. The airline has urged passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

#TravelAdvisory “In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on 2 March 2026. Additionally, select flights to Europe scheduled on 2 March… — Air India (@airindia) March 1, 2026

Major Gulf carriers including Etihad Airways and Emirates have also issued advisories offering flexible rebooking options.

Should You Cancel Your Dubai Trip?

With tensions escalating and airspace restrictions continuing, uncertainty remains high. Travellers are strongly advised to:

Check official airline websites and social media updates

Confirm flight status before leaving for the airport

Monitor government advisories

While airlines are offering flexible refunds and rescheduling to reduce financial burden, the evolving geopolitical situation means further disruptions cannot be ruled out.

For now, passenger safety remains the top priority and flexibility is key if you are planning a Dubai trip amid wartime uncertainty.

ALSO READ: Natanz Nuclear Facility In Iran Hit By US And Israel Triggering Radiation Leak: How Dangerous Is Targeting It Amid War Time