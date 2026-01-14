LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

The US has begun pulling some personnel from Middle East bases as a precaution amid rising tensions with Iran. The move follows Iranian warnings that US bases would be targeted if Washington strikes Tehran. Similar steps were taken in past crises, including in 2019 and 2020, highlighting fears that the current standoff could quickly escalate into a wider conflict.

US is pulling some of its troops from key bases in Middle East (Image: Representative photo)
US is pulling some of its troops from key bases in Middle East (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 14, 2026 20:00:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

The United States has announced that it has started pulling some of its personnel out of key military bases in the Middle East as a safety measure, according to a US official speaking anonymously to Reuters. The move comes amid escalating tensions in the region have risen sharply. There is a fear that a conflict between the US and Iran could spill over into a wider war.

You Might Be Interested In

The decision follows comments from a senior Iranian official, who told Reuters that Iran has warned neighboring countries hosting US troops that American bases would be targeted if Washington launches attacks against Iran. The message was clear, if Iran is hit, US forces across the region could be in danger.

US officials say the withdrawals are limited and meant only to protect personnel, not to signal that an attack is about to happen. American troops are spread across several Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE. They are involved in missions ranging from fighting extremist groups to running air and naval operations.

You Might Be Interested In

US has done this sort of action before 

According to reports, this kind of move is not new. In early 2020, after the US killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, American bases in the region went on high alert. The US shifted troops and equipment, expecting retaliation. Days later, Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq, injuring dozens of American soldiers. That episode showed just how quickly tensions can turn into real violence.

Something similar happened in 2019, when attacks on oil tankers and Saudi oil facilities had put the Gulf on high alert. The US had moved the personnel at that time and strengthened air defenses. It also increased military patrols to prevent further escalation.

Experts say Iran has often used strong warnings like this to discourage attacks by showing it can strike back across the region. However, this puts countries that host US troops in a difficult situation. They depend on American security support, yet they also risk becoming targets if fighting breaks out.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Donald Trump About To Take Greenland? POTUS Says, ‘Anything Less Than That Is Unacceptable’, Warns ‘If We Don’t Russia And China Will’

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 8:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iranlatest world newsus

RELATED News

‘Gross Violation Of International Law’, Russia’s Lavrov Accuses US Of Undermining Global Order, Stands By Venezuela And Iran

Erfan Soltani Facing Execution? All You Need To Know About #SaveErfanSoltani Campaign

Donald Trump About To Take Greenland? POTUS Says, ‘Anything Less Than That Is Unacceptable’, Warns ‘If We Don’t Russia And China Will’

Watch: Roadside Bomb Blast Targeting Pakistan Police Vehicle Kills Seven Security Personnel, TTP Claims Responsibility As Security Crisis Worsens

Factory Union Member, Who Heckled Donald Trump With ‘Paedophile Protector’ Remark, Gets Suspended After Heated Exchange With POTUS, Here’s What Really Happened

LATEST NEWS

Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

AA23: Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Pan-India Movie Announced By ‘Pushpa’ Makers; Watch, Internet Goes Wild, Says ‘Goosebumps Guaranteed’

MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ

‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

Blast Kills 3 in Jharkhand, Investigation Launched

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack
Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack
Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack
Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

QUICK LINKS