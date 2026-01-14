Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

The United States has announced that it has started pulling some of its personnel out of key military bases in the Middle East as a safety measure, according to a US official speaking anonymously to Reuters. The move comes amid escalating tensions in the region have risen sharply. There is a fear that a conflict between the US and Iran could spill over into a wider war.

The decision follows comments from a senior Iranian official, who told Reuters that Iran has warned neighboring countries hosting US troops that American bases would be targeted if Washington launches attacks against Iran. The message was clear, if Iran is hit, US forces across the region could be in danger.

US officials say the withdrawals are limited and meant only to protect personnel, not to signal that an attack is about to happen. American troops are spread across several Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE. They are involved in missions ranging from fighting extremist groups to running air and naval operations.

US has done this sort of action before

According to reports, this kind of move is not new. In early 2020, after the US killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, American bases in the region went on high alert. The US shifted troops and equipment, expecting retaliation. Days later, Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq, injuring dozens of American soldiers. That episode showed just how quickly tensions can turn into real violence.

Something similar happened in 2019, when attacks on oil tankers and Saudi oil facilities had put the Gulf on high alert. The US had moved the personnel at that time and strengthened air defenses. It also increased military patrols to prevent further escalation.

Experts say Iran has often used strong warnings like this to discourage attacks by showing it can strike back across the region. However, this puts countries that host US troops in a difficult situation. They depend on American security support, yet they also risk becoming targets if fighting breaks out.

