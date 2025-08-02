Home > World > From Finland to Norway: Nordic Heatwave Shatters Records, Leaves Arctic Regions Sweltering

Northern Europe is experiencing a "truly unprecedented" heatwave, with Arctic regions in Norway, Finland and Sweden witnessing record temperatures. Experts say this is the longest and hottest streak in decades, a clear sign of intensifying climate change impacts on typically cold regions.

Nordic nations like Norway, Finland and Sweden are battling a record-breaking heatwave, with Arctic regions seeing temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, in an alarming climate signal. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
Nordic nations like Norway, Finland and Sweden are battling a record-breaking heatwave, with Arctic regions seeing temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, in an alarming climate signal. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 2, 2025 17:27:36 IST

Unusually high temperatures are gripping northern Europe, while also pushing parts of Norway, Finland and Sweden beyond their usual summer norms as scientists say the “truly unprecedented” heatwave is intensifying and is getting extended by climate change, with even the Arctic Circle bearing the brunt, according to a report published by The Guardian on Saturday.

Record Heat Across the Arctic Circle

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, parts of Finland have experienced three consecutive weeks with daytime highs around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) — a record in itself since tracking began in 1961, as reported by The Guardian.

“Truly unprecedented heatwave still in full swing with maximum today about 32-33 degrees Celsius,” Mika Rantanen, a climate scientist at the institute, told the UK-based publication on Thursday. “Even the Arctic regions … have seen three weeks above 25 degrees Celsius, and may rival tomorrow their August heat records.”

In Norway, a weather station inside the Arctic Circle logged 13 days above 30 degrees Celsius in July, the report said. The Norwegian Meteorological Institute added that such heat had been observed in at least one station in the country’s three northernmost counties on 12 days during the month.

“We have some hot days ahead of us in northern Norway,” the institute warned.

Sweden’s Century-Old Records Tumble

Meanwhile, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute reported sustained heat in the country’s northern towns, including Haparanda, which saw 14 straight days of temperatures soaring up to 25 degrees Celsius or higher, and Jokkmokk, where the heatwave lasted 15 days on an average.

“To find a longer period at these stations, you have to go back more than a century,” The Guardian quoted Sverker Hellström, a meteorologist with the institute, as saying.

Climate Crisis Comes North

Experts say the heat is being driven by abnormally warm waters off Norway’s coast and a persistent high-pressure system, which has reportedly raised temperatures by 8-10 degrees Celsius above average for this time of year.

The extreme heat has led to wildfires, lightning storms and infrastructure challenges, especially in countries not designed to handle such warmth. In Finland, an ice rink was opened as a cooling center after local hospitals overflowed with heat-related emergencies. Reindeer herders, meanwhile, warned that their animals were at risk of dying from heat stress.

‘Coolcations’ Turn into Heat Hazards

Even tourists seeking a ‘coolcation’ in Scandinavia were met with dangerous heat warnings, the report stated, citing the Swedish radio.

“As climate change progresses, exceptionally severe heatwaves will intensify,” Heikki Tuomenvirta of the Finnish Meteorological Institute reportedly said, adding, “They are occurring more frequently, are more severe and last longer.”

